In push for young entrepreneurs, startup as subject in UP colleges soon

The UP government on Saturday said startups would be introduced as a subject in colleges and universities “to have more young entrepreneurs in the state.”

A statement issued by the government on Saturday said, “To have more young entrepreneurs in the state, the government will introduce start up as a subject at universities and colleges. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants to make the youths job providers and not just be job-seekers.”

The government also said that it would introduce a new policy under which students in the final year of their graduate and post-graduate courses will get one-year study leave.

“Students can undertake internships during study leave,” said the statement.

The government will also encourage students to establish enterprises of their own.

One lakh students will be included under the programme in the first year. “The students will also get an allowance of Rs 2,500 per month during internship period,” said the statement.

The government has also started a corpus fund for this with help from SIDBI. “The CM handed over the first installment of Rs 15 crore for the ‘UP start up fund’. An MoU was also signed between the state and SIDBI,” said the statement.

“The CM has also said big projects in the state must be started. The Ganga Expressway estimate has come. The estimate is of Rs 20,924 crore which is in 12 packages. It will start from Meerut and will go to Parayagraj. This is the civil estimate, while the land estimate will be around Rs 9,000 crore. The CM has instructed officials to take this project forward,” said Awasthi.

“The progress [review] of the Bundelkhand expressway was also done by the CM and there has been three-four per cent progress which will reach five per cent by the month-end,” said Awasthi.

Frame pharma policy in a week, CM orders

The CM also directed officials to prepare a policy about making use of opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry, highlighting the immense possibilities in the fields of pharma, medical equipment and herbal medicines.

Adityanath asked the officials to submit a report after consulting well-known experts. The directions were issued after the Chief Minister reviewed a presentation on the proposal of a pharma park and medical device park in the state.

“There are many well-known institutions in the state. Make the maximum utilisation of their abilities. Also connect these with Pharma Park and Pharma Device Park. I have already requested the Center for Pharma Park and Medical Device Park. Keeping this in mind, start preparations regarding this as soon as possible,” said Adityanath.

The CM said there was no shortage of land in the state. “The Revenue Department alone has a land bank of 1.66 lakh acres. This land is available in all the nine climatic zones of the state,” he added.

According to the state government, the Centre had announced construction of parks for pharma and medical equipment industries in March, and said states would receive concessions.

