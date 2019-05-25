Starting this year, Delhi University’s BA courses to have different cut-offs

Unlike previous years, Delhi University will not have a single cut-off list for its BA course, as per a decision taken by the university’s Standing Committee of the Academic Council in its meeting Thursday. Instead, the varsity plans to have different cut-offs for different subject combinations, in a bid to limit students shifting from “weaker disciplines”.

DU will tentatively start registration for undergraduate courses on May 27. The first cut-off is likely to be out on June 17. Last year, DU had the highest cut-off for a BA programme — 98.75% at LSR College for Women.

“Earlier, admissions were taken to a general BA programme course. Students would then choose combinations offered by individual colleges. This year, each course like Political Science, Economics, will have separate cut-offs, etc,” said Standing Committee member Rasal Singh, adding that there will be scope for interchangeability. “If someone wants to shift from BA Sanskrit to BA Political Science, they must cancel admission in the former and meet the cut-off for the latter.”

Singh said colleges will only offer combinations which they have offered in the last three years, and will be unable to discontinue combinations of modern Indian languages (MIL) or other “weaker disciplines”, in a bid to “promote and protect” such disciplines.

Another decision the committee took is to have multiple payment gateways on DU’s website.