Stanford University Rankings 2022: Around 50 from Pune among world’s top 2% scientists list

In this year’s Stanford University Rankings 2022, around 50 experts from Pune have featured in the list of top 2 per cent scientists list around the world. Dr Thanu Padmanabhan, the late theoretical physicist from Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics has earned the top rank in India.

Dr Sundeep Salvi, director of Pulmocare Research and Education (PURE) Foundation, Dr Chittaranjan Yajnik, noted diabetologist from KEM Hospital and Dr Viroj Wiwanitkit, professor at the Department of Community Medicine at Dr D Y Patil medical college have also featured in the list from Pune.

In the field of respiratory medicine, Dr Salvi has earned the 50th rank (out of 47,970 Respiratory Scientists) and the top rank in India. “It feels nice to be recognised in the top 50 and feel proud that Pune is now on the world map of lung research,” Dr Salvi told The Indian Express. There are 19 top respiratory scientists from India including Ritesh Agrawal, Anurag Agarwal, Zarir Udwadia, Randeep Guleria and others.

The list also includes former director of Inter IUCAA Prof Naresh Dadhich, Prof S Dhurandhar, professor from IUCAA who led the team that helped American scientists with detecting gravitational waves, Prof Satishchandra Ogale, team leader of Centre for Energy Science at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, Prof Sujit Ghosh, Professor, Chemistry at IISER,Pune, Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, distinguished professor, Interdisciplinary School of Health Sciences, Savitribai Phule Pune University and Dr Parikshit Gogate, noted ophthalmologist among several others.

The Stanford University rankings began in 2019, under which the experts classify scientists into 22 scientific fields and 176 subfields. There are two lists that are released — career wise rankings (data based on last 25 years,) and second is rankings for the last one year.

Globally, 200,409 scientists fall in the top 2 per cent worldwide. Among these, there are 3796 scientists from India across all fields. Around 50 scientists are from Pune — 16 from NCL, 15 from SPPU, 6 from IUCAA, 5 from IISER Pune, and others from Agharkar Research Institute, College of Engineering Pune, Symbiosis International University, KEM Hospital and Pulmocare Research and Education Foundation (PURE).