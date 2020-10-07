Stanford Graduate School of Business launches free course on anti-racism and allyship

Stanford is offering free online courses and anyone can apply (Representational image/ Pixabay)

Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) announced a free online course on anti-racism and allyship. The seven-day course is for students, young professionals, and educational fraternity across the nations “who care about racial equity and justice”, the institute said in an official statement.

It covers racism in the US context, as well as themes designed to address the issue from a global perspective. The institute claims that the course aims to help learners move from understanding to reflection to taking new actions. The online course is self-paced, with the learner required to spend 45 minutes a day for either a week or up to several weeks. It will also provide learners with access to additional resources and tools for continuing the learning journey after the completion of the course.

Read | Harvard University offers free courses online

Stanford offers several socially-impactful courses. It had earlier offered, ‘An Evidence-Based Approach to the Diagnosis and Management of Migraines in Adults in the Primary Care and General Neurology Setting (CME)’, Giving 2.0, health across the gender spectrum, international women’s health and human rights among others.

Sarah Soule, Morgridge professor of organisational behaviour and senior associate dean for academic affairs, Stanford Graduate School of Business, said, “As educators, we believe that change starts with learning. We also know that it is pertinent to internalise these learnings with reflection. As concerned citizens, we believe that education is just the first step towards tackling the effects of centuries of systemic racism.”

Read| Online courses to upskill during quarantine: Unique short courses to pursue online | Courses to enhance professional communication | Online courses that offer foreign degree | Online courses by Harvard University | online courses with IIM certification | Women directors’ to forensic audit: List of short online courses by ICSI | Job-oriented Swayam Courses | Hours long courses | English grammar | Artificial intelligence

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd