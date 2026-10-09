IISc, IITs, Jadavpur University are top Indian institutes in global scientists list

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has the highest number of researchers from an Indian institution in the 2026 edition of the Stanford-Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists list. IISc has 139 researchers in the career-long list, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi with 114, IIT Kharagpur with 97, IIT Madras with 81, and IIT Bombay with 73.
A total of 3,898 researchers affiliated with Indian institutions feature in the 2026 career-long list, across 1,185 institutions. The list, prepared by researchers associated with Stanford University and published by Elsevier, uses standardised citation indicators to assess the impact of scientific work. The figures represent researchers associated with each institution, rather than a direct measure of its overall research output.
The list includes several other public universities and research institutions. IIT Roorkee has 62 researchers, followed by IIT Kanpur with 55. Jadavpur University has 48 researchers, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has 44, and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre has 40. The University of Delhi has 38, while IIT Guwahati has 37.
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|Institution
|Researchers
|1
|Indian Institute of Science
|
139
|2
|Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|
114
|3
|Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|
97
|4
|Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|
81
|5
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
73
|6
|Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|
62
|7
|Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|
55
|8
|Jadavpur University
|
48
|9
|Banaras Hindu University
|
44
|10
|Bhabha Atomic Research Centre
|
40
|11
|University of Delhi
|
38
|12
|Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|
37
|13
|Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR)
|
35
|14
|Vellore Institute of Technology
|
35
|15
|Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi
|
33
|16
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
|
30
|17
|Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
|
29
|18
|University of Hyderabad
|
27
|19
|Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
|
24
|20
|Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata
|
24
|21
|Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad
|
23
|22
|Aligarh Muslim University
|
22
|23
|Panjab University
|
22
|24
|Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|
21
|25
|Jamia Hamdard
|
20
|26
|Siksha O Anusandhan (Deemed to be University)
|
20
|27
|SRM Institute of Science and Technology
|
20
|28
|Indian Institute of Chemical Technology
|
19
|29
|Institute of Chemical Technology
|
19
|30
|National Institute of Technology Rourkela
|
19
|31
|Amity University
|
18
|32
|Homi Bhabha National Institute
|
18
|33
|ICAR - Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi
|
18
|34
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|
18
|35
|Jawaharlal Nehru University
|
18
|36
|Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science
|
17
|37
|Indian Council of Medical Research
|
17
|38
|Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
|
17
|39
|National Chemical Laboratory India
|
16
|40
|Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology
|
16
|41
|National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology
|
15
|42
|National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
|
15
|43
|Pondicherry University
|
15
|44
|Saveetha School of Engineering
|
15
|45
|University of Calcutta
|
15
|46
|Central Food Technological Research Institute India
|
14
|47
|Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research
|
14
|48
|University of Petroleum and Energy Studies
|
14
|49
|Indian Institute of Technology Indore
|
13
|50
|National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
|
13
|51
|Punjab Agricultural University
|
13
|52
|Savitribai Phule Pune University
|
13
|53
|Bharathiar University
|
12
|54
|Central Electrochemical Research Institute India
|
12
|55
|Graphic Era (Deemed to be University)
|
12
|56
|Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
|
12
|57
|L.V. Prasad Eye Institute India
|
12
|58
|Lovely Professional University
|
12
|59
|National Metallurgical Laboratory India
|
12
|60
|The University of Burdwan
|
12
|61
|Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology
|
11
|62
|Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
|
11
|63
|Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research
|
11
|64
|Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar
|
11
|65
|Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur
|
11
|66
|University of Madras
|
11
|67
|Anna University
|
10
|68
|Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
|
10
|69
|Central Drug Research Institute India
|
10
|70
|Chitkara University, Punjab
|
10
|71
|Delhi Technological University
|
10
|72
|DRDO Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory
|
10
|73
|Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune
|
10
|74
|Indian Institute of Technology Patna
|
10
|75
|Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology
|
10
|76
|Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad
|
10
|77
|National Aerospace Laboratories India
|
10
|78
|Punjabi University
|
10
|79
|Sharda University
|
10
|80
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|
10
Other institutions with representation include the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), with 35 researchers each. IIT (BHU) Varanasi has 33, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has 30, and the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, has 29. The University of Hyderabad has 27 researchers, while the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, has 24.
Other institutions featuring in the list include the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, which reported that 29 faculty members and one research graduate, Srimanta Patra, currently serving as a DST-INSPIRE Faculty at IIT Guwahati, featured in the 2026 list. Nineteen researchers from the institute were recognised in the career-long impact category.
Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) reported 34 faculty members on the global roster, including 33 from KIIT and one from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), with 13 securing places in the career-long impact index.
Private universities and deemed-to-be universities also feature in the data. Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has 24 researchers, while SRM Institute of Science and Technology and Siksha O Anusandhan have 20 each. Amity University has 18, and Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences has 17.
How the list assesses researchers
The database uses Scopus citation records and a composite citation score, or c-score, that accounts for indicators such as citations, the h-index, co-authorship and authorship position. The assessment is conducted across 22 broad scientific fields and 174 sub-fields.
The database publishes separate lists for career-long citation impact and single-year performance. The career-long list reflects citation impact over a researcher’s career, while the single-year list focuses on performance during a specific period. The two datasets therefore measure different aspects of research impact and should not be treated as interchangeable rankings.