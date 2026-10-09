IISc, IITs, Jadavpur University are top Indian institutes in global scientists list

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has the highest number of researchers from an Indian institution in the 2026 edition of the Stanford-Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists list. IISc has 139 researchers in the career-long list, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi with 114, IIT Kharagpur with 97, IIT Madras with 81, and IIT Bombay with 73.

A total of 3,898 researchers affiliated with Indian institutions feature in the 2026 career-long list, across 1,185 institutions. The list, prepared by researchers associated with Stanford University and published by Elsevier, uses standardised citation indicators to assess the impact of scientific work. The figures represent researchers associated with each institution, rather than a direct measure of its overall research output.

The list includes several other public universities and research institutions. IIT Roorkee has 62 researchers, followed by IIT Kanpur with 55. Jadavpur University has 48 researchers, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has 44, and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre has 40. The University of Delhi has 38, while IIT Guwahati has 37.

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Where India's top 2% scientists work Researchers from Indian institutions on the 2026 Stanford–Elsevier World's Top 2% Scientists list # Institution Researchers 1 Indian Institute of Science 139 2 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 114 3 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 97 4 Indian Institute of Technology Madras 81 5 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 73 6 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 62 7 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 55 8 Jadavpur University 48 9 Banaras Hindu University 44 10 Bhabha Atomic Research Centre 40 11 University of Delhi 38 12 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 37 13 Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) 35 14 Vellore Institute of Technology 35 15 Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi 33 16 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi 30 17 Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh 29 18 University of Hyderabad 27 19 Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani 24 20 Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata 24 21 Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad 23 22 Aligarh Muslim University 22 23 Panjab University 22 24 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 21 25 Jamia Hamdard 20 26 Siksha O Anusandhan (Deemed to be University) 20 27 SRM Institute of Science and Technology 20 28 Indian Institute of Chemical Technology 19 29 Institute of Chemical Technology 19 30 National Institute of Technology Rourkela 19 31 Amity University 18 32 Homi Bhabha National Institute 18 33 ICAR - Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi 18 34 Jamia Millia Islamia 18 35 Jawaharlal Nehru University 18 36 Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science 17 37 Indian Council of Medical Research 17 38 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences 17 39 National Chemical Laboratory India 16 40 Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology 16 41 National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology 15 42 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli 15 43 Pondicherry University 15 44 Saveetha School of Engineering 15 45 University of Calcutta 15 46 Central Food Technological Research Institute India 14 47 Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research 14 48 University of Petroleum and Energy Studies 14 49 Indian Institute of Technology Indore 13 50 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali 13 51 Punjab Agricultural University 13 52 Savitribai Phule Pune University 13 53 Bharathiar University 12 54 Central Electrochemical Research Institute India 12 55 Graphic Era (Deemed to be University) 12 56 Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur 12 57 L.V. Prasad Eye Institute India 12 58 Lovely Professional University 12 59 National Metallurgical Laboratory India 12 60 The University of Burdwan 12 61 Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology 11 62 Indian Institute of Technology Mandi 11 63 Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research 11 64 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar 11 65 Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur 11 66 University of Madras 11 67 Anna University 10 68 Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University 10 69 Central Drug Research Institute India 10 70 Chitkara University, Punjab 10 71 Delhi Technological University 10 72 DRDO Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory 10 73 Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune 10 74 Indian Institute of Technology Patna 10 75 Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology 10 76 Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad 10 77 National Aerospace Laboratories India 10 78 Punjabi University 10 79 Sharda University 10 80 Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai 10 Grand total 3,898 Source: Stanford–Elsevier World's Top 2% Scientists list, 2026 Express InfoGenIE

Other institutions with representation include the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), with 35 researchers each. IIT (BHU) Varanasi has 33, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has 30, and the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, has 29. The University of Hyderabad has 27 researchers, while the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, has 24.

Other institutions featuring in the list include the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, which reported that 29 faculty members and one research graduate, Srimanta Patra, currently serving as a DST-INSPIRE Faculty at IIT Guwahati, featured in the 2026 list. Nineteen researchers from the institute were recognised in the career-long impact category.

Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) reported 34 faculty members on the global roster, including 33 from KIIT and one from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), with 13 securing places in the career-long impact index.

Private universities and deemed-to-be universities also feature in the data. Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has 24 researchers, while SRM Institute of Science and Technology and Siksha O Anusandhan have 20 each. Amity University has 18, and Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences has 17.

How the list assesses researchers

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The database uses Scopus citation records and a composite citation score, or c-score, that accounts for indicators such as citations, the h-index, co-authorship and authorship position. The assessment is conducted across 22 broad scientific fields and 174 sub-fields.

The database publishes separate lists for career-long citation impact and single-year performance. The career-long list reflects citation impact over a researcher’s career, while the single-year list focuses on performance during a specific period. The two datasets therefore measure different aspects of research impact and should not be treated as interchangeable rankings.