IISc, IITs, Jadavpur University are top Indian institutes in global scientists list

The database uses Scopus citation records and a composite citation score, or c-score, that accounts for indicators such as citations, the h-index, co-authorship and authorship position.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 9, 2026 01:16 PM IST
stanford india top 2 percent scientists 2026A total of 3,898 researchers have been featured in the 2026 career-long list, across 1,185 institutions (AI Image)
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The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has the highest number of researchers from an Indian institution in the 2026 edition of the Stanford-Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists list. IISc has 139 researchers in the career-long list, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi with 114, IIT Kharagpur with 97, IIT Madras with 81, and IIT Bombay with 73.

A total of 3,898 researchers affiliated with Indian institutions feature in the 2026 career-long list, across 1,185 institutions. The list, prepared by researchers associated with Stanford University and published by Elsevier, uses standardised citation indicators to assess the impact of scientific work. The figures represent researchers associated with each institution, rather than a direct measure of its overall research output.

The list includes several other public universities and research institutions. IIT Roorkee has 62 researchers, followed by IIT Kanpur with 55. Jadavpur University has 48 researchers, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has 44, and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre has 40. The University of Delhi has 38, while IIT Guwahati has 37.

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Where India's top 2% scientists work

Researchers from Indian institutions on the 2026 Stanford–Elsevier World's Top 2% Scientists list
# Institution Researchers
1 Indian Institute of Science
139
 
2 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
114
 
3 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
97
 
4 Indian Institute of Technology Madras
81
 
5 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
73
 
6 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
62
 
7 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
55
 
8 Jadavpur University
48
 
9 Banaras Hindu University
44
 
10 Bhabha Atomic Research Centre
40
 
11 University of Delhi
38
 
12 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
37
 
13 Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR)
35
 
14 Vellore Institute of Technology
35
 
15 Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi
33
 
16 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
30
 
17 Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
29
 
18 University of Hyderabad
27
 
19 Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
24
 
20 Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata
24
 
21 Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad
23
 
22 Aligarh Muslim University
22
 
23 Panjab University
22
 
24 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
21
 
25 Jamia Hamdard
20
 
26 Siksha O Anusandhan (Deemed to be University)
20
 
27 SRM Institute of Science and Technology
20
 
28 Indian Institute of Chemical Technology
19
 
29 Institute of Chemical Technology
19
 
30 National Institute of Technology Rourkela
19
 
31 Amity University
18
 
32 Homi Bhabha National Institute
18
 
33 ICAR - Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi
18
 
34 Jamia Millia Islamia
18
 
35 Jawaharlal Nehru University
18
 
36 Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science
17
 
37 Indian Council of Medical Research
17
 
38 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
17
 
39 National Chemical Laboratory India
16
 
40 Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology
16
 
41 National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology
15
 
42 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
15
 
43 Pondicherry University
15
 
44 Saveetha School of Engineering
15
 
45 University of Calcutta
15
 
46 Central Food Technological Research Institute India
14
 
47 Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research
14
 
48 University of Petroleum and Energy Studies
14
 
49 Indian Institute of Technology Indore
13
 
50 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
13
 
51 Punjab Agricultural University
13
 
52 Savitribai Phule Pune University
13
 
53 Bharathiar University
12
 
54 Central Electrochemical Research Institute India
12
 
55 Graphic Era (Deemed to be University)
12
 
56 Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
12
 
57 L.V. Prasad Eye Institute India
12
 
58 Lovely Professional University
12
 
59 National Metallurgical Laboratory India
12
 
60 The University of Burdwan
12
 
61 Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology
11
 
62 Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
11
 
63 Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research
11
 
64 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar
11
 
65 Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur
11
 
66 University of Madras
11
 
67 Anna University
10
 
68 Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
10
 
69 Central Drug Research Institute India
10
 
70 Chitkara University, Punjab
10
 
71 Delhi Technological University
10
 
72 DRDO Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory
10
 
73 Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune
10
 
74 Indian Institute of Technology Patna
10
 
75 Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology
10
 
76 Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad
10
 
77 National Aerospace Laboratories India
10
 
78 Punjabi University
10
 
79 Sharda University
10
 
80 Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
10
 
Grand total3,898
Source: Stanford–Elsevier World's Top 2% Scientists list, 2026
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Other institutions with representation include the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), with 35 researchers each. IIT (BHU) Varanasi has 33, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has 30, and the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, has 29. The University of Hyderabad has 27 researchers, while the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, has 24.

Other institutions featuring in the list include the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, which reported that 29 faculty members and one research graduate, Srimanta Patra, currently serving as a DST-INSPIRE Faculty at IIT Guwahati, featured in the 2026 list. Nineteen researchers from the institute were recognised in the career-long impact category.

Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) reported 34 faculty members on the global roster, including 33 from KIIT and one from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), with 13 securing places in the career-long impact index.

Private universities and deemed-to-be universities also feature in the data. Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has 24 researchers, while SRM Institute of Science and Technology and Siksha O Anusandhan have 20 each. Amity University has 18, and Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences has 17.

How the list assesses researchers

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The database uses Scopus citation records and a composite citation score, or c-score, that accounts for indicators such as citations, the h-index, co-authorship and authorship position. The assessment is conducted across 22 broad scientific fields and 174 sub-fields.

The database publishes separate lists for career-long citation impact and single-year performance. The career-long list reflects citation impact over a researcher’s career, while the single-year list focuses on performance during a specific period. The two datasets therefore measure different aspects of research impact and should not be treated as interchangeable rankings.

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