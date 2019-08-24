Stand up comedy, social media helped Akshat Goyal top CA intermediate

For the CA intermediate rank one holder (new course), Akshat Goyal, staying positive was the key to good results. The 18-year-old is a huge fan of comedian Zakir Khan and used to watching stand up comedy to cool off his mind after excessive studies.

“After 14 to 16 hours of preparation for the CA Intermediate examinations, most of my leisure time was spent watching stand-up comedy, especially the Zakir Khan show,” said the topper who hails from Jaipur.

His non-conventional preparation strategy also included social media platforms. Goyal said he was an active member of groups across social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram etc to discuss studies. “I joined online groups across platforms for my preparations. These helped me keep myself updated with news and various events worldwide shared through the day,” he said.

During his preparation, Goyal appeared for multiple mock tests. “I studied every day without a fail for a year and followed the materials provided by the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI). Weeks before the exam, a series of mock tests are enough to crack CA examinations,” he said.

His studies for CA did not affect his school of college studies. Goyal not only secured the second position in the Commerce stream is CBSE Class 12 examination by securing 98.8 per cent with 100 in Mathematics, Business Studies, Economics, 99 in Accountancy and 95 in English but is also among top scorers in his BCom programme. He is currently in second-year of BCom.

“My favourite subject is Mathematics, whenever I get time, I solve lots of mathematical problems from streams around. It helps me brush up my skills and motivates me,” he said.

Though he is happy with his result, Goyal is determined for more. “I have three years left for the preparation of CA final examination. The would work harder for finals than the intermediate and become a CA just like my dad,” said Goyal.

The results of ICAI CA Intermediate examinations for both old and new course was declared on Friday, August 23. Mumbai boy Anil Shah secured the second position in the CA examination (New Course) followed by Panipat girl Anjali Goyal.

Out of over 72,000 students who appeared for the exam, only 17.11 per cent students cleared the ICAI CA new. In the old course examinations, Kolkata boy Abhinav Prakash Mishra and Shripal Prakash Doshi from Mumbai topped the examination followed by Jyoti Agrawal from Rourkela.