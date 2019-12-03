Stampede-like situation last year: Mumbai University issues warning to Mithibai College

According to the report, accessed by The Indian Express, there was no record of how many passes were distributed by the authorities for the inter-collegiate event to students from other colleges. According to the report, accessed by The Indian Express, there was no record of how many passes were distributed by the authorities for the inter-collegiate event to students from other colleges.

Nearly a year after a stampede-like situation occurred on the premises of Mithibai Autonomous College at its annual cultural event, the principal has been issued a warning letter by Mumbai University.

The incident occurred on December 20 last year at Colosseum fest after a few youngsters tried to gatecrash the event causing chaos. Nearly 15 students were rushed to the hospital, of which three were admitted to the ICU. For probing the matter, MU Vice Chancellor Dr Suhas Pednekar appointed a three-member committee comprising Sudhakar Tamboli, professor Vijay Dabholkar and professor Ashok Mahajan.

According to the report, accessed by The Indian Express, there was no record of how many passes were distributed by the authorities for the inter-collegiate event to students from other colleges. Those apart from bonafide students also crowded the college gate at the day of the event, said the report.

It concluded that the organisation of the event lacked adequate permissions and provisions, including from the fire brigade authorities. The MU sent a warning letter to the college on September 26 as per Section 13 of the January 14 notification issued by Higher and Technicla Education Department for autonomous colleges. Despite repeated attempts, principal Rajpal Hande could not be reached for a comment.

A complainant against the college, Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena state president Santosh Gangurde said, “Most autonomous colleges are under the pre-conceived notion that an autonomous college is free from the ambit of university authority and state government. This is one of the rare times that the varsity has cracked whip on autonomous college for disregarding rules.”

