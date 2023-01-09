Stalled for two years due to Covid, IIT-Madras hosts Inter-IIT Cultural meet

The closing ceremony will be held on 11th January 2023 to mark the conclusion of the tournament. (Image credits - IIT Madras)

After a gap of two years, IIT Madras is hosting the first time Inter-IIT Cultural meet, in which students from all 23 IITs in the country take part. The ‘Inter-IIT Cultural Meet 5.0’ features around 3,200 students and will be held from January 9 to 11 on the campus.

The cultural meet, hosted by a different IIT every year, was not conducted for the past two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Students from all IITs gather to celebrate cultural arts with events conducted by different clubs.

The closing ceremony will be held on January 11, 2023 to mark the conclusion of the tournament.

Students from all IITs gather to celebrate cultural arts with events conducted by different clubs. The goal of this event is to allow some of the brightest minds in India to display their skills and achieve distinction by participating in a plethora of events that enrich the cultural sphere of IITs.