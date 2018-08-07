Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000

St Xavier’s University starts MBA course

The residential MBA course is being offered in four streams, University Vice-Chancellor Father Felix Raj said.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: August 7, 2018 10:22:40 pm
St Xavier's University, MBA Course, Xavier's University, Xavier's MBA Course The residential MBA course is being offered in four streams, University Vice-Chancellor Father Felix Raj said.

The St Xavier’s University today started an MBA course under its Xavier’s Business School with 80 students. The residential MBA course is being offered in four streams, University Vice-Chancellor Father Felix Raj told reporters here. “From today we are offering the MBA course which will be for two years and today is the first day,” Raj said adding that the university has got the approval of the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) to run the course. He said industrialist Sanjiv Goenka, an alumnus of the St Xavier’s College and School, has been associated with the project.

Goenka said “It is very inspirational for me to come and interact with these youngsters on the first day.” Raj also said the university was planning to start a law course in a couple of years.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement