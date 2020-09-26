St Stephen’s to conduct interview online from September 28

St Stephens will hold admission process online. (Representational image)

St Stephen’s College will begin conducting interviews for admissions to its undergraduate (UG) programme from September 28, the college announced Saturday. This year, all interviews will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the schedule put out by the college, interviews for all 11 UG courses offered by the college will be held between September 28 and October 27.

“Applicants who fall within the cut off and whose applications are in order can view and print the interview call letter by logging in to the College admissions portal using their unique user id and login credentials,” the notification said.

“The list of selected candidates for each course will be announced after the University of Delhi announces its first cut off. Thereafter, the list of applicants selected for admissions will be announced after the completion of interviews for each discipline,” it added.

Delhi University’s first cut-off for UG courses will be out on October 12.

“Those whose names appear on the list of applicants selected for admissions will be given three days after the announcement of the list to complete necessary formalities and pay the fees,” the notification read.

“Those who fail to complete their admission formalities and pay their fees within three days of the announcement of the list of selected applicants will forfeit their claim to admission,” it read.

