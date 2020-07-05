St Stephen’s to commence admission process from July 7; no written test, interviews to go online

DU admission 2020: The online admission process will begin from July 7. File Photo DU admission 2020: The online admission process will begin from July 7. File Photo

DU admission 2020: In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College will not be holding face-to-face interviews this year for its undergraduate (UG) admission process, shifting to the online mode instead. The college has also done away with the written test component.

As per the UG prospectus uploaded on its Sunday, online applications for admissions to its courses will begin on July 7 and end on July 18. Being a Christian minority college, St Stephen’s has its own admission process and criteria. As many as 50 per cent of the seats in the college are reserved for Christian candidates.

READ | DU admissions 2020: Last date extended, 4.77 lakh registrations received

In its prospectus, the college has said, “Owing to the ongoing pandemic situation, interviews will be conducted online.” However, the interview schedule has not yet been updated. During the online interview, the students will be evaluated on “academic” and “co-curricular” aspects, as well as “general awareness and sense of values”.

Those selected for the interview are to keep handy their call letters, date of birth certificates as well as class 12 mark sheets, as well as their quota specific certificates.

Unlike most DU colleges which admit UG students on the basis of cut-offs, St Stephen’s has its own process. The college released cut-offs separate from the overall DU cut-off, after which admission is granted on the basis of three factors: 85 per cent weightage is given for class 12 marks and 15 per cent weightage is given for both written test and interviews. However, this year with the written test done away with, the entire 15 per cent weightage would be for interviews.

Following in the lines of DU, St Stephen’s has also decided to do away with sports trials for its sports quota admissions. The physical verification of certificates of students will also be done once college reopens and normalcy is restored.

“Owing to the ongoing pandemic situation, original certificates, and self-attested photocopies will be required to be submitted in the college office at the time of commencement of regular face-to-face classes,” the prospectus says.

