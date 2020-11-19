St Stephen’s staff association asks principal to set up committee to help students in need

St Stephen's college. (File)

In the aftermath of LSR College student Aishwarya Reddy committing suicide, the staff association of Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College has written to their principal asking to set-up a committee to reach out to students in need. In the letter, Nandita Narain, president of staff association at St Stephen’s College wrote, “The Staff Association would like to request you to set up a committee comprising the heads of all 11 courses taught in college to consider the needs of students for financial support and disburse all scholarships, financial aid, and bursaries urgently.”

“As we are all aware, the pandemic has caused great distress in society. There is increased financial hardship and some of our students are facing genuine difficulties in accessing online classes and in paying the fees. Some of the faculty members have been receiving requests from students for help with both the payment of fees and also for obtaining devices to attend the online classes. We fear that there are many more students out there who haven’t yet reached out,” the letter read.

The letter suggested that the college can come out with a notification on its website inviting applications from interested students and the committee of heads on the basis of the applications can decide on disbursal of aids.

“Further, some students will also be needing support with devices to help them attend classes and also to give their exams. Some years ago, Delhi University had sent a large number of laptops to each college for use by the students and the faculty. If some of them are still functional, they could be made available to students in need. We request the college administration to reach out to students and let them know of the availability of these devices,” read the letter.

Referring to the suicide, the letter read, “There has been a very tragic case of a student of a DU college committing suicide as a result of the financial distress and lack of institutional support” and asked the principal to share suggestions on the same.

