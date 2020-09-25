St Stephen’s registration begins for postgraduate admissions

St Stephen registration form released online (File Photo/representational)

St Stephens PG admissions 2020: The St Stephen’s under the University of Delhi (DU) has started admissions at the postgraduate level programmes. The admissions will be granted based on merit as well as based on the entrance. This year, the entire admission process will be held online.

On filling the application form, candidates will be given a St Stephen’s postgraduate application number. Those who qualify for DU admissions and have applied at St Stephen’s will be called for an interview round. A list of candidates selected will be released at the website – ststephens.edu.

While the registration process has been open, the closing dates are not released yet. Candidates will have to fill all six sections of the application form. They will also have to scan and upload photograph, signature, and certificates along with it. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 300 per course. Further, the residence application fee of Rs 500 will also be applicable.

At the time of admission and registration, St Stephen’s College will only consider applications of candidates shortlisted based on merit or entrance of Delhi University (DU). In case of any query, candidates can reach officials at pgadmissions@ststephens.edu.

This year, a total of 1,83,674 candidates have registered for postgraduate admissions at DU. Of these, 1,46,996 have paid the application fee. A total of 21,699 students have completed the registration process and paid the fee for admission to MPhil and PhD courses, as per the official data released by DU.

St Stephen’s College has released the cut-off for undergraduate courses. While the dates for cut-off for PG courses are yet to be released, it is expected to be higher than last year. For undergraduate courses, the cut-off for BA (H) Economics was at 99.25 per cent, for BA programme the cut-off was at 99 per cent for both commerce and science stream students. For the History programme too the cut-off is also at 99 per cent. This is higher than last year when economics and English saw the highest cut-off, 98.75 per cent.

