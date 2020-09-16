St Stephen’s cut-offs out, higher than last year

The biggest jump is in Sanskrit (Hons), from 65% last year to 70% this year for Commerce and Science students. For Humanities students it remains at 65%.

In cut-offs released by St Stephen’s College Tuesday, Economics (Hons) had the highest at 99.25% for Commerce students, 0.5 percentage points higher than last year. Humanities and Science students would need 98.75% and 98% respectively to apply for Economics.

Commerce students would also need 99% to be eligible for History, English and BA Programme. In what could be a signal of the overall DU cut-offs, there has been a rise in the cut-off percentage in all 11 subjects offered by the college.

In the class 12 CBSE board results this year, the percentage of those scoring above 95% had ballooned from 1.47% last year to 3.24% this year. DU officials had said this could impact cut-offs.

Among Humanities subjects, Philosophy (Hons) has seen the biggest jump in percentage from 97% for Humanities students last year to 98.75% this year. BA Programme, History and English have seen an increase of 1%, 0.5% and 0.25 % respectively compared to last year, for commerce students.

The cut-off for maths has increased for both Science and Commerce students from 97.75% and 97.5% respectively last year to 98% this year, but there has been a marginal drop of 0.25% for students from Humanities who wish to opt for maths. They will now need 96.5% in their best of four.

All Science subjects have also seen an increase in cut-offs. The PCM (physics, chemistry, and maths) percentage required for Chemistry (Hons) and Physics (Hons) has gone up from 96.33% and 96.66% last year, to 96.67% and 97.66% percent this year respectively.

Similarly, cut-offs for B.Sc Programme (Computer Science) and B.Sc Programme (Chemistry) have gone up from 96.66% and 95% to 97.67% and 96.33% this year respectively.

Since it is a religious minority college, St Stephen’s reserves 50% seats for Christians and therefore has a separate admission process. Unlike most other DU colleges which admit students solely on the basis of cut-off, St Stephen’s evaluates students on the basis of their marks, a written test and an interview.

However, in light of the Covid pandemic, the college had decided not to hold face-to-face interviews this year for its undergraduate (UG) admission process, shifting to the online mode instead. The college has also done away with the written test component.

Those who meet the eligibility criteria are supposed to download a form from the college website and email it to the email ID provided for each corresponding course on the college website along with their marksheets.

Cut-offs for the remaining DU colleges are expected mid-October, according to DU officials.

