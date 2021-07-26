St Stephen’s College DU to commence UG admission process from August 5

The St. Stephens college of Delhi University will commence the undergraduate admission process for all courses from August 5. The last date to apply for admission is August 31. Being a Christian minority college, St Stephen’s has its own admission process and criteria. As many as 50 per cent of the seats in the college are reserved for Christian candidates.

Unlike most DU colleges which admit UG students on the basis of cut-offs, St Stephen’s has its own process. The college releases cut-offs separate from the overall DU cut-off, after which admission is granted on the basis of three factors: 85 per cent weightage is given for class 12 marks and 15 per cent weightage is given for both written tests and interviews.

However, last year with the written test done away with, the entire 15 per cent weightage was given for interviews due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Those selected for the interview are to keep handy their call letters, date of birth certificates as well as class 12 mark sheets, as well as their quota-specific certificates.

Following in the lines of DU, St Stephen’s had also decided to do away with sports trials for its sports quota admissions in 2020. The university has not yet notified the guidelines for this year yet.