Toggle Menu
St. Stephen’s College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/st-stephens-college-du-cut-off-list-2019-arts-ba-commerce-bcom-and-science-bsc-5798684/

St. Stephen’s College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), St. Stephen’s College Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.

St. Stephen’s College Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

St. Stephen’s College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for St. Stephens College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A. Programme Commerce
98
96
96
B.A. Programme Science
98
96
96
B.A. Programme Humanities
96.5
94.5
94.5
B.A. Hons. Economics Science
97.75
94.75
92.75
B.A. Hons. English Commerce
98.75
93.7
93.75
B.A. Hons. Economics Commerce
98.75
95.75
93.75
B.A. Hons. Economics Humanities
98.5
95.5
93.5
B.A. Hons. English Humanities
98.25
93.25
93.25
B.Sc. Hons. Mathematics Commerce
97.5
92.5
92.5
B.Sc. Hons. Mathematics Humanities
96.75
91.75
91.75
B.A. Hons. History Commerce
98.5
93.5
93.5
B.A. Hons. English Science
98.75
93.75
93.75
B.Sc. Hons. Mathematics Science
97.75
92.75
92.75
B.A. Hons. History Humanities
97.25
92.25
92.25
B.A. Hons. Philosophy Humanities
97
95
95
B.A. Hons. Philosophy Commerce
97
95
95
B.A. Hons. History Science
98.5
93.5
93.5
B.A. Hons. Sanskrit Commerce
65
65
65
B.A. Hons. Philosophy Science
96.5
94.5
94.5
B.A. Hons. Sanskrit Humanities
65
65
65
B.A. Hons. Sanskrit Science
65
65
65
B.Sc. Hons. Physics Science
96.66
91.66
91.66
B.Sc. Hons. Chemistry Science
96.33
91.33
91.33
B.Sc. Prog. With Chemistry Science
95
90
90
B.Sc. Prog. With Computer Sc. Science
96.66
91.66
91.66
*Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 WBJEE counselling begins: Check schedule, how to apply
2 Schools in remote village of naxal-hit Sukma reopen after 13 years
3 Delhi government school in President Estate to operate as Kendriya Vidyalaya