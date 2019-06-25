St. Stephen’s College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

St. Stephen’s College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for St. Stephens College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A. Programme Commerce 98 96 96 B.A. Programme Science 98 96 96 B.A. Programme Humanities 96.5 94.5 94.5 B.A. Hons. Economics Science 97.75 94.75 92.75 B.A. Hons. English Commerce 98.75 93.7 93.75 B.A. Hons. Economics Commerce 98.75 95.75 93.75 B.A. Hons. Economics Humanities 98.5 95.5 93.5 B.A. Hons. English Humanities 98.25 93.25 93.25 B.Sc. Hons. Mathematics Commerce 97.5 92.5 92.5 B.Sc. Hons. Mathematics Humanities 96.75 91.75 91.75 B.A. Hons. History Commerce 98.5 93.5 93.5 B.A. Hons. English Science 98.75 93.75 93.75 B.Sc. Hons. Mathematics Science 97.75 92.75 92.75 B.A. Hons. History Humanities 97.25 92.25 92.25 B.A. Hons. Philosophy Humanities 97 95 95 B.A. Hons. Philosophy Commerce 97 95 95 B.A. Hons. History Science 98.5 93.5 93.5 B.A. Hons. Sanskrit Commerce 65 65 65 B.A. Hons. Philosophy Science 96.5 94.5 94.5 B.A. Hons. Sanskrit Humanities 65 65 65 B.A. Hons. Sanskrit Science 65 65 65 B.Sc. Hons. Physics Science 96.66 91.66 91.66 B.Sc. Hons. Chemistry Science 96.33 91.33 91.33 B.Sc. Prog. With Chemistry Science 95 90 90 B.Sc. Prog. With Computer Sc. Science 96.66 91.66 91.66 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.