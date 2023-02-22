scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
‘St Stephens to hold admissions through CUET this year’: Delhi University VC

CUET UG 2023: Singh announced that admissions in all DU colleges will be conducted through the CUET only and no interviews will be conducted.

St Stephen admission through cuetAccording to the vice-chancellor, despite taking several initiatives to fill all the 70,000 seats in the university, around 5,000 seats remained vacant last year. (File image)
Last year, Delhi University and St Stephen’s College have been at loggerheads over the varsity’s new admission policy based on CUET score.

In an interview with PTI, Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that the matter has been resolved and from this year, the college will hold admissions through the Common University Entrance Test only. Singh announced that admissions in all DU colleges will be conducted through the CUET only and no interviews will be held.

The university had last year allowed the prestigious college to conduct interviews for admission of undergraduate students from the minority category. It was only after the order of the Supreme Court that the admission process commenced at the St Stephen’s College as it conducted admissions for seats reserved for Christian candidates based on interviews.

Talking about the upcoming session, Singh said, like last year, the university will conduct admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) this year too, however, the process will be much smoother as the university is well-prepared.

“Last year, it was the first time and we faced some issues. The ideal situation would be conducting CUET twice a year. The best performance should be considered and I am hopeful UGC will consider this,” Singh said.

According to the vice-chancellor, despite taking several initiatives to fill all the 70,000 seats in the university, around 5,000 seats remained vacant last year.

“Earlier too, some seats remained vacant. In some colleges, the seats remained vacant in certain categories. In minority institutions too, seats remain vacant,” he pointed out.

Upon tie-ups with foreign institutes, Delhi University said it is ‘open to collaboration’ with foreign institutions and universities while new courses are in the pipeline and infrastructure upgradation is a top priority.

 

