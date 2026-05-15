SSLC Kerala Result 2026: When and where to download marks memo?

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2026 Direct Link: The Kerala Board of School Education (KBPE) will announce the results for its Class 10 exam today at around 3 pm. The results will be declared on the following website pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. Along with that, students can also check their results on DigiLocker, and on PRD Live result app and Saphalam mobile app. Students can visit one of these websites and access their marks memo, once the Kerala board 2026 SSLC results are announced. For more information on KBPE SSLC re-evaluation, re-exam, check IE Portal.

Kerala SSLC Live Updates

The class 10 exam was conducted between March 5 to March 30 by the Pareeksha Bhavan. As per the General Education Minister of Kerala, V Sivankutty a total of 4,17,497 students have appeared for the exam this year across 3,031 centres. Candidates who have appeared for the exam from the Gulf region, their exam was cancelled due to the tension in the Middle-East regions. Those students will be awarded their marks on the basis of their performance at the school term and practical examinations.

KBPE class 10th results: When and where to check?

The SSLC Kerala 2026 result link, when announced, will be available at the official websites – pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. The SSLC result can also be accessed from the Saphalam app. Students will be able to access their digital marks memo through DigiLocker. In order to check, students will have to keep their registered number, date of birth, and Aadhaar-linked mobile number ready. The result will likey be announced at around 3 pm.

Students should keep in mind that the results available online are provisional. The actual result will be available from their respective schools.

Last year, the result of SSLC Class 10 board exams was declared by the Kerala General Education in a press conference on May 9.