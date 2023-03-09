scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

SSLC Kerala 2023 exam begins, 4.19 lakh students registered this year

The first exam was Malayalam paper 1. The students from Kottayam expressed high hopes for the papers and appeared happy on the first day.

SSLC Kerala 2023 Exam commencesAround 4.19 lakh students appeared for the exam (Express photo by Abhisek Saha/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
SSLC Kerala 2023 exam begins, 4.19 lakh students registered this year
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams started in Kerala on Thursday. As per reports, around 4.19 lakh students are appeared for the exam across 2,960 examination centres in the state.

“The first exam was completed without any issues or complaints. The school have taken necessary measures for the smooth conduct of the exams. Hope everything goes with the remaining papers also,” Wilson Daniel, Head Master of MD Seminary School told ANI.

Also read |Karnataka II PU exam begins, over 7.27 lakh students registered this year

The first exam was Malayalam paper 1. The students from Kottayam expressed high hopes for the papers and appeared happy on the first day.

“The exam started at 9:30 am and the paper went well for me. We all are very confident in the paper,” said Milan Joseph, a student.

Also Read
Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister, Australia-India education qualification recognition mechanism, Deakin University, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairs
In Gujarat, Australian PM says India degrees now valid Down Under
JEE Toppers' Tips Kushagra Shrivastava
JEE Toppers' Tips: Kushagra Shrivastava shares how he cracked JEE Advance...
Chhavi Gupta is CAT topper of 2017
From being a CAT topper to running a YouTube channel to help students, ho...
Vacant seats in BTech Textile at IIT Delhi increase over last five years
JEE Advanced: Vacant seats in BTech Textile at IIT Delhi see a rise in la...

The SSLC exams in Kerala will end on March 29. First and second-year higher secondary examinations will be conducted from March

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 18:09 IST
Next Story

Punjab: Badals file anticipatory bail applications in Kotkapura firing case

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close