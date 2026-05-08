sscresult.mkcl.org, Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2026: Official websites to check results

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be announcing the Class 10 results today, on May 8, at 11 am. According to updated timings informed by the Maharashtra Board, the SSC result scorecards will be made available at 11:30 am. The online marksheets will be available on mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org. Students can also download the Maha SSC results from the IE Education portal.

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates

MSBSHSE Class 10 Result 2026: Check result on official website (Image: mahahsscboard.in) MSBSHSE Class 10 Result 2026: Check result on official website (Image: mahahsscboard.in)

Students will need to visit the official website to check their results for the Maharashtra Class 10 exam. After locating the appropriate link, enter your login information and click submit. Once the credentials are submitted, the MSBSHSE SSC result will be shown on the screen. Students should download the results for future reference.