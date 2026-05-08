sscresult.mkcl.org, Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2026: Official websites to check results

2 min readNew DelhiMay 8, 2026 10:33 AM IST
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be announcing the Class 10 results today, on May 8, at 11 am. According to updated timings informed by the Maharashtra Board, the SSC result scorecards will be made available at 11:30 am. The online marksheets will be available on mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org. Students can also download the Maha SSC results from the IE Education portal.
Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates
MSBSHSE Class 10 Result 2026: Check result on official website (Image: mahahsscboard.in)
Students will need to visit the official website to check their results for the Maharashtra Class 10 exam. After locating the appropriate link, enter your login information and click submit. Once the credentials are submitted, the MSBSHSE SSC result will be shown on the screen. Students should download the results for future reference.
Maharashtra Board Class 10 result: How to download scorecard? (Image: mahahsscboard.in)
The Maharashtra Board Class 10 exam was conducted between February 20 and March 18, 2026.This year 16,15,489 students were expected to appear for the examinations in total, including 8,65,740 male and 7,49,736 female and 13 transgender students. The exams were conducted across 5111 centres in the state.
MSBSHSE Class 10 results will also be available on the IE Education portal (Representative Image/AI)
Those students who fail their SSC exams will be required to appear for the Maharashtra supplementary exams. As per a press note issued by the Board, the supplementary exams will be held in June-July, detailed datesheet will be released later. In 2025, the compartment exams were conducted from June 24 to July 8, and the results were announced on July 29, 2025.
MSBSHSE Class 10 results: Results will be live on May 8, at 1 pm (Representative Image/AI)
Last year, the board had announced the Class 10 Maharashtra Board results on May 13. The exams were held from February 21 to March 17. The overall pass percentage last year was 94.10 per cent.