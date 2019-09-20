SSC to declare 2017 exam results on November 15

The SSC is set to declare the results of Staff Selection Committee-Combined Graduate Level (SSC-CGL) 2017 examination on November 15. The commission announced the tentative date on its website on Thursday, after thousands of aspirants tweeted for over a week, seeking the finalisation and declaration of SSC-CGL 2017 results.

The release was postponed following reports of malpractice like question paper and answer key release before the exam.

SSC-CGL exams are held to recruit staff for central government ministries and departments. Malpractice was reported in SSC-CGL exams in the past as well.

The SSC conducts seven exams every year in stages — Tier I, Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV where a candidate is tested for mathematics, English and computer proficiency. Tier IV is required only for certain higher posts. The next step is document verification, which happens together for Tier III and IV candidates. The results for Tier IV, which should have been released a few months after the exam, is on hold by the SSC.

“Since 2012, several cases are being heard in the Supreme Court. We have been waiting for 29 months now,” said Amrinder S, one of the many SSC aspirants awaiting the SSC-CGL 2017 results.

According to government data, 15.43 lakh candidates appeared for the Tier I examination in August 2017. Of this, 1.89 lakh candidates qualified for Tier II, conducted in February 2018. Following allegations of a question paper leak, one of the exams was conducted again. Students staged a protest in March 2018, after which Ashim Khurana, Chairman, SSC, wrote to the CBI seeking a preliminary enquiry. Results of Tier II were declared in June 2018, and Tier III was conducted on July 2018.

In October last year, the Supreme Court said, “It is difficult to ascertain the real beneficiaries of the irregularities in the ‘tainted’ examination and hence it should be scrapped.” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, however, requested the court to direct CBI to file a status report.

On May 9, 2019, the Supreme Court order vacated the stay on the continuation of the exam process and appointed a committee to investigate the allegations and take further decisions. The SSC declared Tier III results the same day.

The committee chaired by retired Supreme Court judge G S Singhvi will meet again to decide if the SSC-CGL 2017 exam should be scrapped. “The committee will meet this month and discuss the terms of reference mentioned in the Supreme Court order irrespective of the results,” Singhvi told The Indian Express.