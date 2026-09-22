SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam: ‘No data available on candidates affected by centre changes, tech failures’

Some candidates had also alleged that they were allotted examination centres hundreds of kilometres from their homes. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav/ representative)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has no specific data on the number of candidates affected during the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam 2025 due to examination centre changes, cancellations and technical failures, even as re-examinations were scheduled for 76,153 candidates following disruptions, according to its response to the Central Information Commission (CIC).

The examination and data-system irregularities prompted SSC aspirants and teachers to stage a widespread protest over alleged mismanagement of the recruitment exam. The protest gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability and reforms in the examination process as a “Delhi Chalo” call echoed around.

The SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam 2025, which started on July 24, 2025, and was scheduled to conclude on August 1, was disrupted by complaints of abrupt cancellations, server crashes, unresponsive systems and remote examination centres. A few candidates also alleged that they were allotted examination centres which were located hundreds of kilometres away from their homes.