SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam: ‘No data available on candidates affected by centre changes, tech failures’

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has no specific data on the number of candidates affected during the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam 2025 due to examination centre changes, cancellations and technical failures, even as re-examinations were scheduled for 76,153 candidates following disruptions, according to its response to the Central Information Commission (CIC).
The examination and data-system irregularities prompted SSC aspirants and teachers to stage a widespread protest over alleged mismanagement of the recruitment exam. The protest gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability and reforms in the examination process as a “Delhi Chalo” call echoed around.
The SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam 2025, which started on July 24, 2025, and was scheduled to conclude on August 1, was disrupted by complaints of abrupt cancellations, server crashes, unresponsive systems and remote examination centres. A few candidates also alleged that they were allotted examination centres which were located hundreds of kilometres away from their homes.
In a Right to Information (RTI) application, the petitioner asked for the number of candidates whose centres were changed less than 24 hours before their examination time, along with a city- and state-wise breakup and additional details if any special arrangements were made for them.
As a written submission before the CIC, the SSC said, “Since EC-2 has no role in changing the examination centres of candidates, no data is available in this regard.” The applicant had also sought the data containing the total number of candidates affected by centre changes, cancellations and technical or logistical failures, along with copies of internal reports prepared on these issues.
“No data is available with us, as EC-2 has a limited role in such activities,” the SSC responded.
It said the section monitors the examination during its conduct.
The SSC further added that re-examinations were also conducted for multiple affected candidates during the examination, originally scheduled from July 24 to August 1, 2025.
“However, re-examination was conducted on August 2 and August 29, 2025 for 76,153 affected candidates,” the commission said. Simultaneously, the commission also acknowledged that the “specific data relating to such candidates is not available in EC Section.”
The RTI application also sought information on complaints received by the SSC or its partners regarding alleged mistreatment of students at examination centres, including incidents of physical abuse or aggression, medical emergencies and the reported case of a student fainting and bleeding from the mouth.
The SSC responded that “No complaints are received in this regard.”
On the student and teacher protest which unfolded on July 31, 2025 near Jantar Mantar and the CGO Complex, the applicant sought communications between the commission and Delhi Police or other authorities, including any directives issued for handling the demonstration.
The SSC said, “Insofar as the examination section was concerned, no communication was made between the Commission and Delhi Police.”
The RTI applicant had also demanded names and designations of officials involved in exam conduct activities like centre allocation, coordination with Eduquity (exam conducting agency) and other agencies, and examination-day operations.
The SSC cited Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act in response to this query, saying disclosure could hamper the “sanctity, integrity and security of future examinations”.
During the hearing, the CIC noted that the SSC could not satisfactorily explain the constitutional act used to deny information and orded it to submit a written justification.
CIC later scrapped the appeal after receiving the response but warned the SSC to “act strictly within the precincts of the RTI Act” and follow the prescribed timelines.
(With inputs from PTI)