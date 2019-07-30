SSC seeks state help for security at exam centres

Concerned over the vulnerability of “exam related malpractices” in the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has solicited the assistance of Punjab government in ensuring foolproof security around the examination centres.

Advertising

“Based on past experience, this examination is highly vulnerable to candidates resorting to exam related malpractices. In the given context, the need for ensuring foolproof arrangements during the conduct of this examination need not be emphasised. While the conduct of the examination within the venues, including the frisking of candidates, would be managed entirely by the professional security agency engaged by the service provider, the Commission solicits the assistance of the state/district administration in ensuring that the security around the examination venues is foolproof, to pre-empt any untoward law and order situation,” the Staff Selection Commission chairman, Ashim Khurana, said in a letter to Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh.

“Considering the exigency of the matter, this reference may kindly be treated as most immediate and addressed on an overriding priority,” the correspondence, dated July 19 and accessed by The Indian Express, further read. It also requested to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the examination centres.

The exam to recruit Group C employees would be conducted at eight venues in six cities – Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali and Patiala – between August 2 and 22 for more than 1.5 lakh candidates.

Advertising

At national level, the exam would be conducted for approximately 38.69 lakh candidates at 337 venues in 146 cities. The Commission has also asked Punjab government to appoint a nodal officer in the designated cities where the examination is to be conducted, with whom the SSC headquarters could effectively coordinate and liaise.

SSC (North-Western Sub-Region) deputy director Wren Mishra said, “This exam is conducted in two tiers. First tier is objective type and second is essay writing, which is of qualifying nature only. Basically merit is decided on first tier exam only. So, it is vulnerable to malpractices. Another reason is that a large number of candidates apply for the exam as minimum educational qualification for appearing in the exam is matriculation”.

Mishra added, “We have made tight arrangements. Candidates will be frisked with hand held metal detectors. Biometric profiling of the candidates will be captured”. He said that at the data centre at SSC headquarters in Delhi and at SSC centre in Chandigarh, the officials would be able to monitor live the conduct of exam from the venues.