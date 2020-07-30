SSC Results; Mumbai fares better than state: Pass percentage 97.62

Students from a Vashi school celebrate after Class X results were announced Wednesday. (Photo by Narendra Vaskar) Students from a Vashi school celebrate after Class X results were announced Wednesday. (Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

In the Class X SSC results declared by Maharashtra state board on Wednesday, the pass percentage for Mumbai division was higher than the state’s. While the state recorded a pass percentage of 95.30, Mumbai was ahead with a pass percentage of 97.62 per cent, which is a big increase over last year’s 77.04 per cent.

Among the nine divisions of the state board, Mumbai ranked fourth.

This year, 1,714 students in Mumbai scored above 90 per cent. Out of 3,774 schools in Mumbai, 1,714 had 100 per cent pass record whereas last year this had happened only in 331 schools. This year, two Mumbai students scored 100 per cent in their exams, while last year there were none.

Also Read| Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020: Pass percentage improves by 18%, highest in six years

Saee Nimkar, studying in PVG’s Vidya Bhavan at Ghatkopar, scored 99.8 per cent and was among the city’s toppers. Having appeared for intermediate drawing exams, Saee received seven additional marks, and has also been preparing for National Talent Search Examination. “I had aimed for 99, and I solved a lot of papers. Especially for Marathi, at which I wasn’t very good,” she said, adding that she plans to choose science for higher secondary study.

Top Scorers

Left From Above: Vidhi Chedda, Sister Nivedita School, Dombivli 100 per cent, Sameera Surve Thakur Vidya Mandir 99.60 per cent, Saee Nimkar, PVG’s Vidya Bhavan, Ghatkopar, 99.8 per cent , Avril David SIES school, Matunga 98 per cent, Ashwin Bharadwaj St Lawrence High School, Borivali 89.20 per cent Left From Above:100 per cent,99.60 per cent,99.8 per cent ,98 per cent,89.20 per cent

Thakur Vidya Mandir student Sameera Surve scored 99.60 per cent and was the topper of her school. Having appeared for Kathak exams, Sameera achieved 15 additional marks through cultural quota, bringing her total to 489 marks out of 500. With a good track record, Sameera was confident of scoring high marks. “I did not leave out any topic and began studies from the start of the academic year,” she said, adding that she now plans on pursuing commerce stream.

Also Read| Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result: How to check marks at mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org

Six-time state gold medallist and a national level gold winner in chess, Avril David scored 98 per cent in the exams to become the topper of SIES school Matunga. A resident of Matunga labour camp, Avril took a break from chess for the exams. “I found the papers very easy compared to last year’s papers,” she said. Her plan for Class 11 and 12 is to study commerce.

For Ashwin Bharadwaj’s mother Usha, the marks were an outcome of the hardships faced by them. Despite having mild autism, Ashwin, a student of Borivali based St Lawrence High School, scored 89.20 per cent. “Ashwin wrote the exam himself in his school library. He has certain issues in comprehension but is good in studies,” said Usha Shivkumar.

Also Read| Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2020: Websites to check marks

Vidhi Chedda, a student of Sister Nivedita school in Dombivli, scored 100 per cent marks. Vidhi, who secured 15 marks for having appeared for Kathak exams, said she’s planning to pursue the science stream. Vidhi scored 99 in Sanskrit and 95 in Marathi paper.

BMC schools

BMC schools saw an improvement in SSC results by 40.11 per cent. BMC school students achieved a record-breaking 93.25 per cent pass. In 2019, the pass percentage had dropped to 53.14, whereas in 2018, it was 73.81 per cent. This year, 70 students from BMC schools have scored above 90 per cent. A total of 13,637 students appeared for the exam, of which 12,716 students passed.

In all, 47 BMC school students had scored above 90 per cent in 2018. Last year, only 12 students had scored above 90 per cent. Of the 218 schools, 76 students had a 100 per cent pass result. Two girl students Sanku Anjaneyulu and Mehak Gandhi were toppers among the BMC schools with a score of 96 per cent. This year, 10 prelims were conducted for Class X students, of which five were open textbook prelims. After every prelim, a review meeting was taken with parents along with workshops and guidance lectures, said a statement by education officer Mahesh Palkar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd