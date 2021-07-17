SSC Result Maharashtra Board 2021: After official websites crash, board releases alternative links

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: In all, 83,262 students received more than 90% marks and 957 students got 100% marks.

A few minutes after the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the result for SSC exams, the official websites on which the students were supposed to access their results crashed. The board has now released an alternative link from where students can access their results.

The SSC results earlier were to be available at results at result.mh-ssc.ac.in, mahasscboard.in. Here are the alternative links – http://115.124.96.221 and and http://115.124.96.23/

Check LIVE updates | SSC 10th Result Maharashtra Board LIVE Updates: Why official result websites not working?

Speaking on this issue earlier, Dinkar Patil, Chairman, MSBSHSE, said, “We had taken all precautions and were prepared to handle the load and yet somehow, the server crashed. We are continuously in touch with the technical team. The site should be working within 30 minutes.”

This year, the results recorded a 99.95 passing percent, 4.65 percent more than last year.

The board declared the exam results today and the link was supposed to be activated at 1 pm but due to server load, the result websites crashed. Several students took to Twitter, tagging the CMO and the education minister Varsha Gaikwad to request them to resolve the issue.

Of the 15,75,806 students who had registered for the examination, schools sent assessment reports for 15,75,752 of which 15,74,994 students have passed.