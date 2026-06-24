SSC reopens the CGLE 2026 application window till June 25 

In a relief for candidates who missed the deadline, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has reopened the online application window for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2026 for a two-day extension. The window, which originally closed on June 22, 2026, will now remain open from June 23, 2026 (11 pm) to June 25, 2026 (11 pm).
The decision was taken in response to several representations received from candidates who cited various reasons for being unable to submit their applications within the original deadline.
SSC had originally published the CGLE 2026 notification on May 21, 2026, with the application window open for approximately a month until June 22, 2026.
However, the Commission subsequently received multiple appeals from aspirants who were unable to complete their applications in time due to technical or personal difficulties. Acting on these representations and taking what it described as “a considerate view of the matter,” SSC issued an important notice on June 23, 2026, granting a 48-hour extension.
Candidates are advised to note that the eligibility cut-off date — which was earlier pegged to the original closing date of June 22 — has now been updated to align with the new closing date of June 25, 2026. All other terms and conditions of the original CGLE 2026 notification dated May 21, 2026 remain unchanged.
This two-day window is specifically intended for candidates who:
–Were unable to complete their application before June 22 due to technical glitches on the portal
–Could not make the fee payment within the original deadline
–Missed the deadline due to personal or other circumstances
Candidates who have already submitted their applications successfully need not take any action. They will, however, be able to use the application form correction window (July 1–3, 2026) if they wish to make edits to their submitted details.
Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official SSC portal. Steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit ssc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Apply’ and select ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2026’
Step 3: Register or log in with existing credentials
Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload required documents
Step 5: Pay the application fee online before June 26, 2026 (11:00 PM)
Step 6: Submit and download the confirmation page
The Combined Graduate Level Examination is one of the competitive examinations in India, conducted annually by the Staff Selection Commission to recruit candidates for Group B and Group C posts across various ministries, departments and organisations of the Government of India. Posts filled through CGLE include Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Section Officer, Sub-Inspector in CBI, Junior Statistical Officer, and several others.
This year, the SSC CGL has also reintroduced vacancies in the Assistant Audit Officer (AAO) as well as introduced sectional timing in Tier I and Tier II. The age limit for posts offered through SSC CGL 2026 ranges from 18 to 32 years, varying by post.
In the Tier I paper, there will be a total of 100 questions carrying two marks each. Each incorrect answer will lead to a deduction of ½ mark. The paper will be held for a duration of one hour.
The Tier-II examination consists of three papers. Paper-I is compulsory for all candidates and is divided into four sections. Section I covers Mathematical Abilities and Reasoning and General Intelligence, with 30 questions each carrying 90 marks each. Section II comprises English Language and Comprehension with 45 questions worth 135 marks, and General Awareness with 25 questions worth 75 marks. Section III is a Computer Knowledge Test of 20 questions carrying 60 marks, while Section IV consists of a Data Entry Speed Test (DEST), which is qualifying in nature.
Paper-II, covering Statistics with 100 questions for 200 marks, is applicable only for candidates applying for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Grade-II posts. Paper-III covers General Studies in Finance and Economics, also with 100 questions for 200 marks, and is applicable only for Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer posts. All questions in Tier-II are available in both English and Hindi, except for the English Language section.