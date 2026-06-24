SSC reopens the CGLE 2026 application window till June 25 

The decision was taken in response to several representations received from candidates who cited various reasons for being unable to submit their applications within the original deadline. (image: ai generated)

In a relief for candidates who missed the deadline, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has reopened the online application window for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2026 for a two-day extension. The window, which originally closed on June 22, 2026, will now remain open from June 23, 2026 (11 pm) to June 25, 2026 (11 pm).

The decision was taken in response to several representations received from candidates who cited various reasons for being unable to submit their applications within the original deadline.

Why the SSC window was reopened

SSC had originally published the CGLE 2026 notification on May 21, 2026, with the application window open for approximately a month until June 22, 2026.

However, the Commission subsequently received multiple appeals from aspirants who were unable to complete their applications in time due to technical or personal difficulties. Acting on these representations and taking what it described as “a considerate view of the matter,” SSC issued an important notice on June 23, 2026, granting a 48-hour extension.