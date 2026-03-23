SSC releases exam city, admit card dates for JE and CHSL Tier-II Exams 

The Staff Selection Commission has released important details regarding the exam city, admit card, and scribe entry pass for candidates appearing in the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2025 (Paper-II) and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) Examination 2025 (Tier-II).

As per the official schedule, the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination 2025 (Paper-II) will be conducted on April 7, 2026. The exam city details for this exam will be made available on March 27, 2026, while the admit card and scribe entry pass will be issued on April 4, 2026.

For the CHSL 2025 Tier-II exam, which is scheduled to be held on April 10, 2026, candidates will be able to check their exam city details from April 1, 2026. The admit card and scribe entry pass for this exam will be released on April 7, 2026.