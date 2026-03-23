SSC releases exam city, admit card dates for JE and CHSL Tier-II Exams 

The Staff Selection Commission has released important details regarding the exam city, admit card, and scribe entry pass for candidates appearing in the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2025 (Paper-II) and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) Examination 2025 (Tier-II).
As per the official schedule, the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination 2025 (Paper-II) will be conducted on April 7, 2026. The exam city details for this exam will be made available on March 27, 2026, while the admit card and scribe entry pass will be issued on April 4, 2026.
For the CHSL 2025 Tier-II exam, which is scheduled to be held on April 10, 2026, candidates will be able to check their exam city details from April 1, 2026. The admit card and scribe entry pass for this exam will be released on April 7, 2026.
Candidates can access their exam city information and download their admit cards by logging in through the designated module on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.
The commission has also issued important instructions regarding the ‘own scribe’ facility. Candidates opting for this facility will be required to complete fresh scribe registration, as all registrations done before November 5, 2025, have been cancelled. The new registration process has been integrated with Aadhaar authentication, making it mandatory for scribes to register again on the official website.
Candidates choosing their own scribe must submit the scribe’s registration number to generate the scribe entry pass. The SSC has also clarified that the maximum permissible age limit for scribes will be as per the updated policy, while other guidelines remain unchanged.
Additionally, candidates must complete the mapping of their scribe’s One-Time Registration (OTR) within the stipulated deadlines. For the JE Paper-II exam, the deadline is April 3, 2026, up to 11 PM, while for the CHSL Tier-II exam, it is April 5, 2026, up to 11 PM. The scribe entry pass will only be generated for candidates who complete this mapping process.
In case of any discrepancy in the admit card or scribe entry pass, candidates are advised to refer to the original examination notices dated June 30, 2025, and June 23, 2025, respectively, as these will prevail.
Candidates are urged to regularly check the official website for updates and ensure the timely completion of all required steps to avoid last-minute issues.