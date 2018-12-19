SSC postpones Stenographer grade C and D exam results declaration date

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the result declaration date for the recruitment exam for the post of stenographer. The exam was held on November 28, 2018. The delay, as per a note published on the official website, is because of discrepancies raised by candidates in the result announced earlier. An additional result was declared on December 10, 2018.

The final result was to be declared on December 28, 2018. “The Commission has, therefore, in the larger interest of candidates who have appeared in the Skill Test for the said Examination, decided to revisit the evaluation of Skill Test and is undertaking a comprehensive review on all aspects of evaluation of Skill Test,” said the SSC in the official release.

While the Commission has said that the result has been delayed, a tentative date of the result announcement has not been released yet.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

