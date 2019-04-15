SSC paper leak: Five arrested, two coaching centre owners on the run

Police are probing the SSC paper leak in various subjects from Bhiwandi and have arrested five accused while two are on the run.

Sources said police were interrogating more than 15 children, who were involved in the leak.

According to police, the question papers of science I and II, algebra, geometry and history were leaked between March 11 and 20.

“We found out after some children were reading the question paper on their phone before the exam, outside one of the centres,” said a senior police officer.

The accused were identified as Shaikh Vazir Rehman (39), Ambar Ansari (27), Mohammad Nabid Ansari (27), Intekhab Patel (32) and Mubin Mohammad Faqui Mobbi (38). Sajid Kharbe and Azgar Ali Barot, the owners of two coaching centres in the area, are on the run.

“Patel was arrested first as he showed his students the question paper before the exam. However, he did not do it for money, but to increase his popularity,” the officer said.

Police said they had interrogated 15 children. “We have their details, which we will send to the state board office in Pune once we have conclusive proof and the probe is over,” the officer said.

However, police said they had not yet found out how these private tutors and coaching centre owners had managed to get their hands on the question papers and were still investigating that angle.

“All the accused got the paper from someone else. If we manage to nab the other two, we might find out if there is a leak higher up in the board’s office,” the police officer added.