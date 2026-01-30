SSC MTS City Intimation Slip 2025 issued at ssc.gov.in; how to check and download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has made the SSC MTS and Havaldar exam city intimation slip available on January 30, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar recruitment can access the city slip by logging in through the SSC website at ssc.gov.in, using their registered credentials.

The SSC MTS city slip link has been activated for candidates across all nine SSC regions, including the Northern, North Western, North Eastern, Western, Central, Eastern, Southern, Kerala–Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh regions. The city intimation slip informs candidates about the city where their examination centre will be located, ahead of the release of the admit card.

How to check SSC MTS exam city slip?

Candidates can download their exam city details from the SSC regional website through which they submitted their application. The steps to check the SSC MTS city slip are as follows:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the respective SSC regional office.

Step 2: Click on the admit card or city intimation slip link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login details such as registration number and password or date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The SSC MTS exam city slip will appear on the screen; check all details carefully.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

What is next for candidates?

According to the official notification, the SSC MTS admit cards will be issued two to three days before the scheduled exam date. Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the same regional SSC websites. The admit card will carry important details such as the exact exam centre address, exam date, shift timing, and reporting instructions.

The SSC MTS Tier 1 examination (Computer-Based Test) is scheduled to begin from February 4, 2026, and will be conducted in multiple shifts across the country. The Tier 1 exam consists of objective-type questions, testing candidates on Numerical and Mathematical Ability, Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving, General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension. The paper will include negative marking, and candidates are advised to follow all exam-day guidelines mentioned on the admit card.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website and their respective regional portals for the latest updates related to the admit card release and examination schedule.