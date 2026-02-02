SSC MTS Admit Card 2026: MTS, Havaldar hall tickets likely today at ssc.gov.in

The admit card will carry important details such as the exact exam centre address, exam date, shift timing, and reporting instructions.(Representative image. Express Photo)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will likely release the admit cards for the Multi‑Tasking (Non‑Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025 today. Candidates appearing for the computer‑based test will be able to download their hall tickets from the Commission’s official website, ssc.gov.in. The admit card will carry important details such as the exact exam centre address, exam date, shift timing, and reporting instructions.

According to the official notification, the SSC MTS admit cards will be made available two to three days before the scheduled examination date and can be accessed through the designated login module on the SSC portal. The exam will be held on February 4. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) made the SSC MTS and Havaldar exam city intimation slip available on January 30, 2026.