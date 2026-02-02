SSC MTS Admit Card 2026: MTS, Havaldar hall tickets likely today at ssc.gov.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will likely release the admit cards for the Multi‑Tasking (Non‑Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025 today. Candidates appearing for the computer‑based test will be able to download their hall tickets from the Commission’s official website, ssc.gov.in. The admit card will carry important details such as the exact exam centre address, exam date, shift timing, and reporting instructions.
According to the official notification, the SSC MTS admit cards will be made available two to three days before the scheduled examination date and can be accessed through the designated login module on the SSC portal. The exam will be held on February 4. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) made the SSC MTS and Havaldar exam city intimation slip available on January 30, 2026.
Step 1: Go to the official website – ssc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the designated admit card link
Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials
Step 4: Submit and download the SSC MTS 2026 admit card
The SSC MTS admit cards will be activated for candidates across all nine SSC regions, including the Northern, North Western, North Eastern, Western, Central, Eastern, Southern, Kerala–Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh regions.
The upcoming SSC Multi‑Tasking (Non‑Technical) Staff and Havaldar Examination 2025 will be conducted in Hindi, English, and 13 regional languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri (Meetei/Meithei), Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
The computer‑based test will be held in two sessions. Session one will feature 40 questions worth 120 marks, focusing on Numerical and Mathematical Ability, along with Reasoning and Problem‑Solving. Session two will comprise 50 questions carrying 150 marks, testing General Awareness and English Language and Comprehension. Candidates will be allotted 45 minutes for each session, underscoring the need for speed and accuracy.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website and their respective regional portals for the latest updates related to the admit card release and examination schedule.
