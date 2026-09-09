SSC JHT 2026 Noida re-exam on Sunday; CHT post-preference closes on Sept 11

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Junior Hindi Translator exam 2026 on September 13 for candidate appearing at a Noida centre. The JHT exam, originally scheduled for September 8, had been postponed for the ‘Adarsh Parkisha Kendra’ venue due to technical glitches. The SSC later confirmed that the re-exam for all affected candidates will be conducted on September 13.
The SSC JHT exam 2026 was slated conducted from 12 pm to 2 pm at the exam centre in Sector 155, Noida. However, the commencement of the exam was delayed due to technical issues, which led to its cancellation. The delay reportedly stirred widespread anger among candidates as they demanded a response from the concerned authorities over the matter.
The SCC has also confirmed that fresh admit cards will be issued to affected candidates who were to take the SSC JHT exam at the above-mentioned venue on September 8.
Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website of the commission at ssc.gov.in, by entering their login credentials. The hall ticket will contain the information about the revised venue and timing of the re-examination.
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Meanwhile, the SSC also notified the rescheduling of Stenographer grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ examination, 2026 (Tier-1), earlier this week. The exam which was scheduled to be held on September 10 and 11 in Sikar, had to be rescheduled due to municipal elections in Rajasthan. The exam will now be held September 15 for affected candidates.
The Staff Selection Commission also released a separate notice on Option-cum-Preference form for candidates who appeared in the Paper-II exam of the Combined Hindi Translators Examination (CHT). Eligible candidates are required to submit their preferred posts and departments online through the candidate login portal by September 11. The Commission warned candidates that candidates may face exclusion from the final selection process if preferences are not indicated within the stipulated time.