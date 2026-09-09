SSC JHT 2026 Noida re-exam on Sunday; CHT post-preference closes on Sept 11

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Junior Hindi Translator exam 2026 on September 13 for candidate appearing at a Noida centre. The JHT exam, originally scheduled for September 8, had been postponed for the ‘Adarsh Parkisha Kendra’ venue due to technical glitches. The SSC later confirmed that the re-exam for all affected candidates will be conducted on September 13.

The SSC JHT exam 2026 was slated conducted from 12 pm to 2 pm at the exam centre in Sector 155, Noida. However, the commencement of the exam was delayed due to technical issues, which led to its cancellation. The delay reportedly stirred widespread anger among candidates as they demanded a response from the concerned authorities over the matter.