SSC JE Recruitment 2026: Notification released at ssc.gov.in, applications begin for 1748 posts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the notification for the forthcoming Junior Engineer (JE) examination 2026 at it official website. Candidates who want to apply for this exam can check and download the information brochure online through ssc.gov.in.
According to the official notification, the application process for the SSC JE exam 2026 has started on the above-mentioned website. Candidates can register for the exam by filling out the application form and paying the prescribed registration amount.
Under the released SSC JE 2026 notification, the commission has announced a total of 1748 posts that are to be filled under this recruitment drive. The SSC JE 2026 Paper-I will be conducted tentatively in October or November 2026, while Paper-II is scheduled for December 2026.
Candidates can refer to the table given below to know the dates for the upcoming events of the SSC JE exam 2026.
|Application window opens
|September 2, 2026
|Last date to submit form
|September 22, 2026 (up to 11 pm)
|Last date for fee payment
|September 23, 2026 (up to 11 pm)
|Application correction window
|September 28 to September 30, 2026 (up to 11 pm)
|CBT (Paper I)
|October/November 2026
|CBT (Paper II)
|December 2026
The SSC JE exam 2026 will be carried out by the commission in computer-based examination (CBE) mode for the recruitment to the various junior engineer positions available in the offices of the Government of India. The exam is also conducted for the recruitment of Scientific Assistant in India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Male candidates belonging to unreserved category will be required to pay Rs 100 as the registration fee, while woman and candidates from reserved categories such as SC, ST or PwD are exempted from payment of fee.
Candidates applying for this exam can go through the official notification available online on the above-mentioned website of the commission to check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern and syllabus.