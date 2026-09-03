SSC JE Recruitment 2026: Notification released at ssc.gov.in, applications begin for 1748 posts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the notification for the forthcoming Junior Engineer (JE) examination 2026 at it official website. Candidates who want to apply for this exam can check and download the information brochure online through ssc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the application process for the SSC JE exam 2026 has started on the above-mentioned website. Candidates can register for the exam by filling out the application form and paying the prescribed registration amount.

Under the released SSC JE 2026 notification, the commission has announced a total of 1748 posts that are to be filled under this recruitment drive. The SSC JE 2026 Paper-I will be conducted tentatively in October or November 2026, while Paper-II is scheduled for December 2026.