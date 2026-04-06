SSC Junior Engineer Tier 2 Admit Cards 2026: Hall tickets for April 7 exam out at ssc.gov.in

SSC JE Tier 2 Admit Cards 2026: The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit cards for the Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 Tier-II examination. Candidates who qualified in the Tier-I stage can now download their hall tickets from the official website at ssc.gov.in. For more information on the same, candidates can visit the Education Indian Express.

To access the admit card, candidates need to log in using their application number and date of birth. The hall ticket contains key details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, signature, registration number, exam date, timing, and allotted exam centre. Candidates must carefully check all the information mentioned on the admit card.

Steps to download SSC JE Tier-II Admit Card 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website — ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “SSC JE Tier-II Admit Card 2025”

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download the admit card displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout for use on the exam day

As per the official schedule, the SSC JE Tier-II (Paper 2) exam will be conducted on April 7, 2026, in computer-based mode. Only those candidates who cleared the Tier-I examination are eligible to appear for this stage.

The admit card is a compulsory document, and candidates must carry a printed copy along with a valid government-issued photo ID to the examination centre. Entry will not be allowed without these documents.

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SSC JE 2026 tier 2 exam pattern

The Tier-II exam is a technical paper that tests candidates on their chosen engineering discipline. The exam is now conducted as a computer-based test with objective multiple-choice questions. Candidates are required to attempt only one section based on their stream selected during the application process.

The paper is divided into three parts — Civil and Structural Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. Each section includes subject-specific topics. Civil engineering covers areas such as building materials, surveying, soil mechanics, and structural design. Electrical engineering includes circuit theory, machines, power systems, and basic electronics. Mechanical engineering focuses on topics like thermodynamics, theory of machines, fluid mechanics, and production engineering.

Candidates who qualify in the Tier-II exam will move to the next stages of the recruitment process, including document verification and other formalities.