SSC JE Paper 2 exam to be held in April 2026: Check schedule here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the schedule for the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2025 Paper II. As per an official notice issued on March 9, the examination will be conducted on April 7, 2026.

SSC conducts the Junior Engineer examination to recruit candidates for engineering posts in departments of the Central government. The Paper II exam is the second stage of the selection process and will be held in computer-based mode.

Official notice reads:

“The Commission has decided to conduct following examination as per the given schedule: Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025 (Paper-II) – Paper-II (CBE) on 7th April, 2026. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.”

Candidates who qualified in Paper I will be eligible to appear for Paper II. The examination is conducted for engineering disciplines including Civil, Mechanical and Electrical. SSC has advised candidates to regularly visit the official website for updates related to admit cards, exam instructions and other announcements.

The JE recruitment process consists of two stages. Paper I is a computer-based objective examination that tests candidates on general intelligence, reasoning, general awareness and general engineering subjects. Candidates who clear this stage move to Paper II.

Paper II is a technical examination that focuses on the candidate’s chosen engineering discipline. The test evaluates the subject knowledge of candidates in Civil, Mechanical or Electrical engineering. The marks obtained in both stages are used to prepare the final merit list for recruitment.

The Junior Engineer examination is conducted to fill technical positions in government departments and organisations such as the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and other ministries.