SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment: Option-cum-preference submission begins

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the Option-cum-Preference submission window for candidates who appeared in Paper-II of the Junior Engineer (civil, mechanical and electrical) examination. Eligible candidates can avail the facility available on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in, from June 10, 2026 at 5 pm and will remain active until June 14, 2026 at 11:59 pm.
Candidates are required to submit their Option-cum-Preference for posts and organisations through the Candidate Login on the SSC website, under the my application tab. A confirmation email will be sent to the candidate’s registered email address upon successful submission. Physical submission of Option-cum-Preference will not be accepted under any circumstances.
Option-cum-Preference is a mandatory step in the SSC JE 2025 final selection process, through which candidates indicate their preferred posts and organisations from the available vacancies. The final allocation of posts is made on the basis of merit-cum-preference, meaning that a candidate’s rank in the merit list is considered alongside the preferences they have submitted.
Candidates should note that the Option-cum-Preference can be revised any number of times within the stipulated window, but the last submission made before the deadline will be treated as final. Candidates must click the Submit button after filling in their preferences to ensure the form is registered.
|Event
|Date
|Option-cum-Preference window opens
|June 10, 2026 (5 pm)
|Last date to submit Option-cum-Preference
|June 14
It should be noted that candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference within the June 10 to June 14 window will not be given any further opportunity and will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list or final selection.
PwBD candidates must ensure they select only those posts identified as suitable for their respective disabilities, as per the Notice of Examination. Candidates opting for posts in the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) must verify that they meet the requisite physical and medical standards before submitting their preferences.
Candidates are advised to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. No grievances regarding missed submissions will be entertained by the Commission after the window closes.