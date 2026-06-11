SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment: Option-cum-preference submission begins

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the Option-cum-Preference submission window for candidates who appeared in Paper-II of the Junior Engineer (civil, mechanical and electrical) examination. Eligible candidates can avail the facility available on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in, from June 10, 2026 at 5 pm and will remain active until June 14, 2026 at 11:59 pm.

Candidates are required to submit their Option-cum-Preference for posts and organisations through the Candidate Login on the SSC website, under the my application tab. A confirmation email will be sent to the candidate’s registered email address upon successful submission. Physical submission of Option-cum-Preference will not be accepted under any circumstances.