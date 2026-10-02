SSC issues exam dates for Junior Engineer, CAPF, Delhi Police SI, CHSL

Aspirants will have to check, compare and challenge the answers accordingly and have to upload evidence to support their claims. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ representative)

SSC Exam Schedule: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the proposed examination dates for three major recruitment exams scheduled for November and December 2026. The schedule covers the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL).

The SSC JE 2026 Paper-I will be held from November 2 to 6, followed by the Sub-Inspector examination from November 20 to 28. The CHSL 2026 Tier-I examination will begin on November 30 and continue until December 31. The dates are proposed and may be changed by the Commission through subsequent notices.

SSC examination Exam stage Proposed exam dates Junior Engineer Examination, 2026 Paper-I (CBE) November 2 to 6, 2026 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2026 CBE November 20 to 28, 2026 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2026 Tier-I (CBE) November 30 to December 31, 2026

SSC JE, CPO and CHSL vacancies

For the Junior Engineer Examination 2026, SSC has announced 1,748 tentative vacancies. The recruitment covers Junior Engineer posts across different central government organisations and also includes Scientific Assistant posts in the India Meteorological Department. The vacancies are spread across engineering disciplines and departments, while the Commission has said that post-wise and category-wise vacancy details will be published separately.