SSC GD Answer Keys Released: Commission releases provisional response script

For each correct answer, candidates were given two marks. (Image generated by AI)

SSC GD answer key released, 2026: The Staff Selection Commission has released the provisional answer key for the SSC GD exam. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their answer key at the official website, ssc.gov.in. According to the official notification, the examination was held between April 27 and May 30, 2026.

The SSC GD answer key allows the candidates to assess their performance and estimate their probable scores ahead of the result announcement. The exam was conducted to fill 25,487 vacancies in various central armed police forces and security organisations, including the CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, SSF and Assam Rifles.