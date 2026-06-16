SSC GD Answer Keys Released: Commission releases provisional response script

SSC GD answer key released, 2026: The Staff Selection Commission has released the provisional answer key for the SSC GD exam. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their answer key at the official website, ssc.gov.in. According to the official notification, the examination was held between April 27 and May 30, 2026.
The SSC GD answer key allows the candidates to assess their performance and estimate their probable scores ahead of the result announcement. The exam was conducted to fill 25,487 vacancies in various central armed police forces and security organisations, including the CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, SSF and Assam Rifles.
Of the total number of vacancies, 23,467 posts were reserved for male candidates while 2,020 were reserved for female candidates. More than 48.83 lakh hopefuls originally signed up to engage in the comprehensive screening process.
Follow these steps to check the SSC GD answer keys:
Step 1: Visit the official website at sssc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the “SSC GD provisional answer key 2026” link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the login credentials, including your registration number or username and password
Step 4: Click on the submit button
Step 5: A new window will open, displaying the answer key
Step 6: Download and print it out for future use
Candidates are advised to go through the provisional answer key carefully. They may file an objection by paying Rs 50 per question. The challenge will subsequently be assessed by a team of subject matter experts. Following which required corrections will be incorporated in the final answer key. It should be noted that no objections will be entertained after the challenge window is closed.
Each correct answer carries two marks, while for every incorrect answer 0.25 marks is deducted. Unattempted questions do not carry any marks.
Once the results are declared, candidates who passes the examination will have to go to the next stage of the recruitment process which is Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The candidates who clear these stages will then be finally recruited for the security forces.