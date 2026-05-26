SSC GD Constable Exam 2026: Technical glitch cancels shifts 2 & 3 at this Muzaffarpur center

The Staff Selection Commission (Central Region) has cancelled two shifts of the Constable (GD) Exam 2026 at the Aadarsh Pariksha Kendra in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, citing technical reasons. The official notice was issued by the Deputy Director (Exam) of SSC Central Region, Prayagraj.
According to the official notice, the Constable (GD) Exam scheduled for May 25, 2026 at the Aadarsh Pariksha Kendra, located at the Bihar School Examination Board’s Regional Office, BB Collegiate Campus, Motijheel, Muzaffarpur, has been cancelled for two categories of candidates — those appearing in the 2nd shift who could not appear in their exam, and all candidates of the 3rd shift — due to technical reasons.
The SSC Central Region has assured affected candidates that their examination will be rescheduled on a forthcoming exam date. Fresh admit cards for all affected candidates will be made available on the SSC headquarters website at ssc.gov.in in due course.
Additionally, the Commission on May 18 cancelled the 1st shift of the Constable (GD) Exam 2026 at an online examination centre in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, again due to technical reasons. The exam centre— Smt. Ramkali Iqbal Bahadur (Online Centre), NH-19, Purwamir, G.T. Road, Sarsaul, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh – 209402— was at the centre of the issue. All candidates assigned to this centre for the 1st shift on that date were left unable to appear in the examination, with no prior intimation of the technical failure that would disrupt their exam day.
The commission has urged candidates to check the website regularly for updates and to download their revised admit cards before appearing for the rescheduled exam.