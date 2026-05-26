SSC GD Constable Exam 2026: Technical glitch cancels shifts 2 & 3 at this Muzaffarpur center

The Staff Selection Commission (Central Region) has cancelled two shifts of the Constable (GD) Exam 2026 at the Aadarsh Pariksha Kendra in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, citing technical reasons. The official notice was issued by the Deputy Director (Exam) of SSC Central Region, Prayagraj.

According to the official notice, the Constable (GD) Exam scheduled for May 25, 2026 at the Aadarsh Pariksha Kendra, located at the Bihar School Examination Board’s Regional Office, BB Collegiate Campus, Motijheel, Muzaffarpur, has been cancelled for two categories of candidates — those appearing in the 2nd shift who could not appear in their exam, and all candidates of the 3rd shift — due to technical reasons.