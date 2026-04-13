SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Schedule: Check dates, week preference window & other details

In a significant move aimed at enhancing candidate convenience, SSC has introduced a 'preference for weeks' feature for this examination.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the examination schedule for the Constable (GD) recruitment 2026. As per the latest notification, the examination for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles will be conducted from April 27, 2026, to the end of May 2026 at multiple centres nationwide.

In a significant move aimed at enhancing candidate convenience, SSC has introduced a ‘preference for weeks’ feature for this examination. Through this facility, candidates will be able to select their preferred exam window based on their availability. To do so, they must log in to their respective accounts on the official SSC portal using their credentials and indicate their order of preference for all four available weeks.