SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Schedule: Check dates, week preference window & other details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the examination schedule for the Constable (GD) recruitment 2026. As per the latest notification, the examination for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles will be conducted from April 27, 2026, to the end of May 2026 at multiple centres nationwide.
In a significant move aimed at enhancing candidate convenience, SSC has introduced a ‘preference for weeks’ feature for this examination. Through this facility, candidates will be able to select their preferred exam window based on their availability. To do so, they must log in to their respective accounts on the official SSC portal using their credentials and indicate their order of preference for all four available weeks.
To efficiently manage the large number of candidates, SSC will conduct the exam across four distinct weekly windows:
Week 1: April 27 to May 2, 2026
Week 2: May 4 to May 9, 2026
Week 3: May 18 to May 23, 2026
Week 4: May 25 to May 30, 2026
The window for submitting exam week preferences has opened from 3 pm on April 11, 2026, and it will close on April 15 (5 pm). Candidates are advised to complete this process within the stipulated time frame, as failure to do so may lead to automatic allotment of examination dates by the Commission without considering individual convenience.
Candidates are further advised to regularly visit the official SSC website for the latest updates, including details regarding admit cards, examination centres, and any additional instructions.