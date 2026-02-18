SSC GD Constable 2026: Exam postponed for 25,487 posts 

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the examination for SSC Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles 2026. According to the official notification, the SSC GD Constable 2026 admit card will be made available to candidates two to three days before the rescheduled exam date on the Commission’s website, ssc.gov.in.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25,487 vacancies across CAPFs, SSF, and Assam Rifles. As per SSC guidelines, the city intimation slip for the exam will be released 8 to 10 days before the commencement of the test. The examination was earlier scheduled for February 23, 2026, but the Commission has confirmed that a new date will be announced shortly.
Candidates who clear the written examination will be required to undergo further stages of the selection process, including the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), a medical examination, and document verification before final appointment.
All posts under the SSC GD recruitment carry a pay scale at Pay Level–3, ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.
Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official examination schedule for the 2026–27 recruitment cycle. The calendar provided by the Commission is a tentative timeline for the release of notifications, application windows, and the months in which major SSC exams—such as CGL, CHSL, JE, MTS, Stenographer, Sub-Inspector, and GD Constable—are expected to be conducted.
According to the examination calendar issued by the SSC, the majority of major recruitment tests are scheduled to commence in March 2026 and will run through early 2027. Candidates can check and download the schedule at the official website — ssc.gov.in.
For the year 2026, the JSA/LDC Grade, SSA/UDC Grade, and ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examinations are all tentatively scheduled for May 2026. Major recruitments like the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) and Junior Engineer (JE) exams are set for May – June 2026, while the Selection Post (Phase-XIV) exam will span from May to July 2026.
In the second half of the year, the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) exam is scheduled for July – September 2026. This will be followed by the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ and the Combined Hindi Translators exams, both taking place in August – September 2026.
