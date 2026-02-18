SSC GD Constable 2026: Exam postponed for 25,487 posts 

The examination was earlier scheduled for February 23, 2026, but the Commission has confirmed that a new date will be announced shortly. (Express photo/ representative)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the examination for SSC Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles 2026. According to the official notification, the SSC GD Constable 2026 admit card will be made available to candidates two to three days before the rescheduled exam date on the Commission’s website, ssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25,487 vacancies across CAPFs, SSF, and Assam Rifles. As per SSC guidelines, the city intimation slip for the exam will be released 8 to 10 days before the commencement of the test. The examination was earlier scheduled for February 23, 2026, but the Commission has confirmed that a new date will be announced shortly.