SSC GD 2026 exam day advanced; now on May 27

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday rescheduled the Constable (General Duty) examination for 2026. The SSC GD exam for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, which was originally slated to be held on May 28, has now been pulled forward by a day and will instead be conducted on May 27.

According to an official notification released by the SSC Headquarters, the decision to change the examination schedule was necessitated by a shifting calendar for public holidays. The change follows an Office Memorandum (F. No. 12/3/2023-JCA) issued earlier on Friday by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T), which officially revised the holiday date for Id-u-Zuha (Bakrid). The Commission has already started SSC GD Constable exams on April 27. The exams will end on May 30.