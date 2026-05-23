SSC GD 2026 exam day advanced; now on May 27

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday rescheduled the Constable (General Duty) examination for 2026. The SSC GD exam for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, which was originally slated to be held on May 28, has now been pulled forward by a day and will instead be conducted on May 27.
According to an official notification released by the SSC Headquarters, the decision to change the examination schedule was necessitated by a shifting calendar for public holidays. The change follows an Office Memorandum (F. No. 12/3/2023-JCA) issued earlier on Friday by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T), which officially revised the holiday date for Id-u-Zuha (Bakrid). The Commission has already started SSC GD Constable exams on April 27. The exams will end on May 30.
The Commission urged all concerned candidates to strictly note the revised timeline and plan their travel and logistics accordingly. To prevent confusion at regional centers, the SSC confirmed that fresh hall tickets reflecting the updated date will be issued shortly.
“Admit Cards for the examination now scheduled on 27th May, 2026 will be made available 2 to 3 days in advance on the official website of the Commission through the candidates’ module,” the Under Secretary to the Government of India stated in the official communique.
With the examination now less than a week away, government officials have advised candidates against relying on third-party sources or unverified social media notifications. Candidates have been directed to maintain a regular vigil on the official portal of the Staff Selection Commission for real-time updates, center allocations, and shift timings.