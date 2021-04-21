Maharashtra Board SSC exams cancelled, internal assessment likely for performance evaluation

"Health and safety of our students and teachers are priority," Gaikwad said.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that this year’s SSC examination has been cancelled. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the decision was made in consultation with the cabinet.

“Health and safety of our students and teachers are priority,” Gaikwad said. Last week, the school education department rescheduled HSC and SSC examinations to May and June. Close to 17 lakh students appear for Class X examination in the state.

Given the worsening situation of the #Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to CANCEL the state board exams for class 10th. The health & safety of our students and teachers is our topmost priority.#exams #ssc #hsc pic.twitter.com/C8xCY3VVdX — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 20, 2021

In the latest decision, however, no change was announced with regard to HSC examination, which will be conducted after May, as per the previous order.

Gaikwad also said that on the scope of student assessment, the state government will issue details in the coming days. “The details on how to evaluate students’ performance will be informed in the coming days. It will be based on internal assessment. Further course of action for those seeking an upgrade in marks, too, will be shared in future,” the minister said.