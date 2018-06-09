SSC exam: Mumbai division records pass percentage of 90.41

The Mumbai division recorded a pass percentage of 90.41— a 0.32 percentage point jump. The Mumbai division recorded a pass percentage of 90.41— a 0.32 percentage point jump.

After two years of poor performance, students in the Mumbai division of the Maharashtra state board appear to have done marginally better in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam this year. The Mumbai division recorded a pass percentage of 90.41— a 0.32 percentage point jump.

The overall pass percentage was on a decline since 2015, when the Mumbai division — which includes students from Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar — recorded a pass percentage of 92.9 per cent. In the subsequent years, it fell to 91.9 per cent and 90.09 per cent in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Mumbai division retained its fourth place from last year, with Konkan (96 per cent) at the top spot. With 93.88 per cent, students in Kolhapur division were the second best in the state, followed by Pune division recording a pass per cent of 92.8.

Incidentally, the number of students who scored a perfect 100 has shrunk, despite the 15 grace marks for students participating in sports, arts and culture. While last year there were at least five students from Mumbai division who touched the 100 per cent mark, this year only four have been successful in the feat. In contrast, 70 students in Latur and 23 from Aurangabad got the perfect score. However, the size of this year’s 100 per cent club has shrunk to 125 from last year’s 193.

Subhash Borse, in-charge secretary of the Mumbai division of MSBSHSE, said students had done better than last year as the pass percentage improved. “Given the high number of students taking the exam from the Mumbai division, students have done well,” he said. Of the 3.38 lakh candidates who took the exam, 3.06 lakh were successful.

However, the number of students who scored 90 per cent and above has grown by almost 31 per cent. Over 13,300 students from the Mumbai division have scored above 90 per cent. Almost 18 per cent of the students who passed have secured over 80 per cent marks — a significant leap from last year. On the flip side, fewer students scored first-class marks or above 60 per cent. Only 58.4 per cent students scored above 60 per cent marks — a consistent shrink from 65.3 per cent in 2016 and 59.6 per cent in 2017.

However, the number of schools with 100 per cent results have also increased indicating an improvement in the performance of some schools. In 2017, only 796 schools had seen all their students pass the exam, this year 816 schools have recorded 100 per cent results. Principals, too, said students had done better than previous years.

Sadhana Sahasrabuddhe, principal of Parle Tilak Vidyalaya, Vile Parle, which recorded a 100 per cent result, said, “I appreciate the efforts taken by all our teaching and non-teaching staff. Teamwork is the secret of our success.”

Only five schools across Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Mumbai have recorded zero pass percentage, which means all their students failed in the exam. This is an improvement from last year when there were eight such schools.

