SSC exam: Mumbai division sees 96.94 pass percentage, Konkan stays on top with 99.27 score

THE MAHARASHTRA State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results on Friday. The overall pass percentage for the state and the Mumbai division stood at 96.94 per cent. While the Konkan division retained its top position with a pass percentage of 99.27, the Mumbai division ranked 6th among all nine divisions.

The overall pass percentage has seen a considerable drop from last year’s result, which broke several records without a traditional examination. Last year, the pass percentage for Maharashtra was 99.95 per cent and for the Mumbai division it was 99.96 per cent.

The SSC results this year has been brought back to its ‘regular range’ of marks. In 2019-20, the overall pass percentage for Maharashtra was 95.30 per cent and 96.72 per cent for the Mumbai division.

“This is due to the continuation of student-friendly measures by the MSBSHSE, which were introduced last year amid pandemic conditions. In case of complete lack of these facilities, the impact would have been more significant on the result,” said a senior teacher Jaywant Kulkarni from the city, adding how this has been an easing into the traditional exam format for students.

This year, students appearing for SSC continued to enjoy facilities such as reduced syllabus, additional time to complete their paper and appearing for the exam from their respective schools. The board exams were held offline this year in traditional pen-paper format, despite widespread protests against it by students.

According to educationists, the result has only validated the stand taken by the state government. “The result has reiterated the importance of the traditional format of examination as it clearly shows how last year’s result was an inflation of marks,” said Pandurang Kengar, spokesperson for the Mumbai School Headmasters’ Association.

This year, a total of 15,68,977 candidates appeared for the exam across Maharashtra of which 15,21,003 have passed. In the Mumbai Division, a total of 3,51,762 candidates appeared for the exam and 3,41,032 were successful.

Due to the good results in 2020-21, there is a significant drop in the number of repeaters appearing for the SSC this year. In 2019-20, a total of 1,79,264 students repeated the exam while 82,674 retook the exam in 2020-21.

In 2021-22, only 52,351 students reappeared for the tests. Of these, 41,390 cleared the exam recording passing percentage of 79.07, a decline from last year’s 90.25 per cent, but an increase from the 75.86 per cent in 2019-20.