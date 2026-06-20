SSC declares Delhi Police Constable 2026 result; check cut off marks

The results of the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) have been prepared using the final answer keys. The Commission will upload the final answer keys, question papers along with candidates' response sheets, and the marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates on its official website in due course (Representative Image/AI)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results for the recruitment of constables in the Delhi police examination 2025. Those who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official portal at ssc.gov.in.

The online exam was conducted from December 18, 2025, to January 6, 2026, at centres throughout the country. Those who have cleared the computer-based examination (CBE) will appear for the second phase of the exams, the physical endurance and measurement test (PE&MT) and document verification (DV).

In the male category, 13,611 applicants have been shortlisted from the OBC category, and 4,311 from ST, 9,945 from SC, 6,941 from EWS and 3,751 have been chosen from the unreserved category. In the female category, 3,804 qualified from EWS, 7,248 from OBC, 2,317 from unreserved, 6,242 from SC and 2,624 ST applicants cleared the computer-based exam.