SSC declares Delhi Police Constable 2026 result; check cut off marks

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results for the recruitment of constables in the Delhi police examination 2025. Those who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official portal at ssc.gov.in.
The online exam was conducted from December 18, 2025, to January 6, 2026, at centres throughout the country. Those who have cleared the computer-based examination (CBE) will appear for the second phase of the exams, the physical endurance and measurement test (PE&MT) and document verification (DV).
In the male category, 13,611 applicants have been shortlisted from the OBC category, and 4,311 from ST, 9,945 from SC, 6,941 from EWS and 3,751 have been chosen from the unreserved category. In the female category, 3,804 qualified from EWS, 7,248 from OBC, 2,317 from unreserved, 6,242 from SC and 2,624 ST applicants cleared the computer-based exam.
As per SSC, the result of 423 candidates has not been processed due to their involvement in unfair practices during the exam. The result of 11 candidates has been withheld due to similar suspicions. 69 candidates have been debarred from the exam, and the candidature of five applicants has been cancelled after it was recommended by SSC regional offices.
The minimum qualifying marks for unreserved candidates were 35 marks, 30 for SC, ST, OBC and EWS students, and 25 marks for ex-servicemen (ESM) applicants. These cut-off marks do not include NCC bonus marks. They will be awarded to NCC certificate holders and graduates or diploma holders from Raashtriya Raksha University (RRU) at the final result stage once the verification of documents takes place with PE&MT and DV. As the Computer-Based Examination was held in multiple shifts, the scores obtained by candidates have been normalised.
Candidates shortlisted in the examination will be invited to appear for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) and Document Verification (DV), which will be conducted by the Delhi Police. The detailed schedule for these stages will be announced separately by the Delhi Police. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the Delhi Police website at delhipolice.gov.in for the latest updates and notifications.
SSC also informed that the objections submitted by candidates regarding the tentative answer keys were thoroughly reviewed, and necessary revisions were made wherever required. The results of the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) have been prepared using the final answer keys. The Commission will upload the final answer keys, question papers along with candidates’ response sheets, and the marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates on its official website in due course.