SSC CPO Result 2026 declared for CAPF, Delhi Police SI: Over 48,000 qualify for PET/PST stage

SSC CPO 2026 Results CAPF, Delhi Police SI: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC CPO 2025 Paper-I result for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted between December 9 and 12, 2025 can now check their qualifying status for the next stage — Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in, in the results section.
As per the official data, a total of 48,615 candidates have qualified for the next stage. Among them, 4,320 candidates are from the female list (List-I), 44,067 candidates from the male list (List-II), and 228 candidates belong to the male departmental category in Delhi Police (List-III). The results indicate a strong turnout, with a majority of candidates qualifying under the general recruitment lists for both Delhi Police and CAPFs.
Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
Click on the “Results” tab available on the homepage
Select the “CAPF” section from the list of examinations
Open the link titled “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2025 – List of qualified candidates”
Download the result PDF
Use Ctrl + F and enter your name or roll number to quickly locate your result
The commission has also released category-wise minimum qualifying marks, with UR candidates required to score 30% (60 marks), OBC/EWS 25% (50 marks), and SC/ST 20% (40 marks), while the final cut-offs vary across lists and categories as shown below.
|Category
|Female (List-I)
|Male (List-II)
|Male Dept (List-III)
|Unreserved (UR)
|128.01610
|119.47517
|127.92622
|OBC
|124.22057
|115.02519
|116.64021
|EWS
|126.55856
|114.60115
|120.78203
|SC
|100.91972
|88.95164
|101.67331
|ST
|95.19641
|89.06234
|94.89506
It is important to note that List-I and List-II include candidates for both Delhi Police and CAPFs, whereas List-III is exclusively for serving personnel of Delhi Police under the departmental quota.