SSC CPO Result 2026 declared for CAPF, Delhi Police SI: Over 48,000 qualify for PET/PST stage

As per the official data, a total of 48,615 candidates have qualified for the next stage. Among them, 4,320 candidates are from the female list (List-I), 44,067 candidates from the male list (List-II), and 228 candidates belong to the male departmental category in Delhi Police (List-III).

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 30, 2026 05:38 PM IST
SSC CPO Result 2026 declared: Over 48,000 qualify for PET/PST stageSSC CPO Result 2026 declared: Over 48,000 qualify for PET/PST stage (Representational/Express Photo)
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SSC CPO 2026 Results CAPF, Delhi Police SI: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC CPO 2025 Paper-I result for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted between December 9 and 12, 2025 can now check their qualifying status for the next stage — Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in, in the results section.

As per the official data, a total of 48,615 candidates have qualified for the next stage. Among them, 4,320 candidates are from the female list (List-I), 44,067 candidates from the male list (List-II), and 228 candidates belong to the male departmental category in Delhi Police (List-III). The results indicate a strong turnout, with a majority of candidates qualifying under the general recruitment lists for both Delhi Police and CAPFs.

Steps to Check SSC CPO Result 2026

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Click on the “Results” tab available on the homepage

Select the “CAPF” section from the list of examinations

Open the link titled “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2025 – List of qualified candidates”

Download the result PDF

Use Ctrl + F and enter your name or roll number to quickly locate your result

SSC CPO Result 2026 declared: Check list-wise cut-offs

The commission has also released category-wise minimum qualifying marks, with UR candidates required to score 30% (60 marks), OBC/EWS 25% (50 marks), and SC/ST 20% (40 marks), while the final cut-offs vary across lists and categories as shown below.

Category Female (List-I) Male (List-II) Male Dept (List-III)
Unreserved (UR) 128.01610 119.47517 127.92622
OBC 124.22057 115.02519 116.64021
EWS 126.55856 114.60115 120.78203
SC 100.91972 88.95164 101.67331
ST 95.19641 89.06234 94.89506

It is important to note that List-I and List-II include candidates for both Delhi Police and CAPFs, whereas List-III is exclusively for serving personnel of Delhi Police under the departmental quota.

 

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