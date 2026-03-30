SSC CPO Result 2026 declared for CAPF, Delhi Police SI: Over 48,000 qualify for PET/PST stage

SSC CPO 2026 Results CAPF, Delhi Police SI: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC CPO 2025 Paper-I result for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted between December 9 and 12, 2025 can now check their qualifying status for the next stage — Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in, in the results section.

As per the official data, a total of 48,615 candidates have qualified for the next stage. Among them, 4,320 candidates are from the female list (List-I), 44,067 candidates from the male list (List-II), and 228 candidates belong to the male departmental category in Delhi Police (List-III). The results indicate a strong turnout, with a majority of candidates qualifying under the general recruitment lists for both Delhi Police and CAPFs.