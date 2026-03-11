Over 93,000 posts vacant in CAPFs and Assam Rifles, govt tells Rajya Sabha

More than 93,000 posts are vacant in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Assam Rifles, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai presented vacancy data across paramilitary forces. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has 28,342 vacant posts, followed by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with 27,400 vacancies.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has 14,531 vacancies, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 12,333, and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 6,784. The Assam Rifles has 3,749 vacant posts, taking the total vacancies to 93,139.

Responding to concerns over whether the vacancies have affected law enforcement, internal security, and disaster response capabilities, Rai said the forces continue to discharge their duties effectively. “Forces are performing all responsibilities in a highly professional manner through optimal utilisation of available resources,” he said.