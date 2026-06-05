SSC CHT 2025: Paper 2 result declared at ssc.gov.in, 1722 candidates shortlisted

SSC CHT paper 2 2025 result released: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of the Combined Hindi Translator (CHT) exam for the academic year 2025. The results are available on their official website ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check their results and qualifying status at ssc.gov.in. Eligible candidates are shortlisted to appear for the PET/PST for the post of sub-inspector (Hindi translator) in the central reserve police force (CRPF).

The SSC has also released the list of category-wise candidates who were selected for the PET/PST round for the recruitment of sub-inspector (Hindi Translator). The results for SSC CHT Paper 1 was published on November 5.

As per the official notice, a total of 1,722 candidates are eligible to proceed further, which is to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates whose names are not mentioned in the list.

SSC CHT Paper 2 result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates are required to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘SSC CHT Paper 2 result’ link.

Step 3: Download the PDF of results.

Step 4: Search for your name and roll number.

Step 5: Take the printout for further reference.

Category-wise cut-off and qualifying marks

The category-wise cut-offs are mentioned below

Category UR EWS SC ST OBC Total Cut-off Marks 60 50 40 40 50 240 No. of candidates available 309 346 343 136 588 1.722 Qualifying marks (Per cent) 30 25 20 20 25 –

The official notice also mentions that the marks of the candidates who are qualified/non-qualified will be uploaded to the commission’s website after the final results are declared. The timetable for the PET/PSR will be released soon on the official website.

Meanwhile, the SSC GD Constable exam 2026 was cancelled in Muzaffarpur, Bihar for technical reasons. The exams were cancelled for two shifts. The SSC Central Region has assured the affected candidates by saying that their examinations will be rescheduled later on an upcoming date. In the meantime, the commission will also issue fresh admit cards for all the affected candidates.