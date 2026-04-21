SSC CHSL Tier-2 answer keys out at ssc.gov.in; raise objections by April 23

SSC CHSL answer key released: The tentative answer key and response sheet has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the Combined Higher Secondary Tier II exam. Across the whole nation, the exam was held on April 10, 2026. Those who have participated in the exam can check their answers key on the official website of the Commission at ssc.gov.in.
Apart from releasing the answer key, the commission has also ensured that candidates who believe an answer is wrong can file a challenge during the challenge window against the tentative window. To challenge the answer. candidates are required to pay Rs 50 for per question challenged. The challenge window will be available from April 20 till April 23, 6 pm.
To check the answer key for SSC CHSL Tier-II follow the given steps.
Step 1: Visit the website of ssc.gov.in
Step 2:Enter the USER ID and password.’
Step 3: Click on the answer key on the home page.
Step 4: Click on the ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level examination’ and select Tier II.
Step 5: View and download the result.
Candidates can download and take a printout of their respective answer sheets as they will not be available after the designated time period.
The SSC in its notice has stated that the orders for the question and answer may differ in the challenge module from those in the exam. This will happen as the challenge module is same for all the exam shifts. However, the answer selected by the candidates during the exam will be shown accurately in the challenge module.