SSC CHSL Tier-2 answer keys out at ssc.gov.in; raise objections by April 23

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTU Kakinada) will conduct the computer-based examination between May 12 and 20. (AI-generated image/ representative)

SSC CHSL answer key released: The tentative answer key and response sheet has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the Combined Higher Secondary Tier II exam. Across the whole nation, the exam was held on April 10, 2026. Those who have participated in the exam can check their answers key on the official website of the Commission at ssc.gov.in.

Apart from releasing the answer key, the commission has also ensured that candidates who believe an answer is wrong can file a challenge during the challenge window against the tentative window. To challenge the answer. candidates are required to pay Rs 50 for per question challenged. The challenge window will be available from April 20 till April 23, 6 pm.